Two Men Plead Guilty to Terrorist Arson Plot in Galway

Two men have pleaded guilty to attempting to engage in a terrorist activity by planning to set fire to a property in Galway. Additional charges include possession of offensive weapons and explosive precursors. Two co-accused are also due in court.

Two men, Darren Gorman and Garrett Pollock, pleaded guilty on Monday to attempting to engage in a terrorist activity with the intent to damage property by fire at Old Cottages on Monivea Road in Galway .

The incident occurred between November 4th and 5th, 2025. The charge against them is under the Criminal Justice (Terrorist Offences) Act 2005. Gorman, 34, from O'Moore Place in Portlaoise, Co Laois, faces that sole count on the indictment. Pollock, 35, from Kilhorne Greene in Annalong, Co Down, faces additional charges related to weapons and explosives.

He is charged with possession of two hatchets, a knuckle duster, and a hunting knife found in a silver BMW at O'Moore Place on November 4th, 2025, contrary to the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act, 1990. Pollock is also charged with possessing an explosive substance-specifically four threaded pipe end caps and six litres of hydrogen peroxide-under circumstances that give rise to a reasonable suspicion that he did not possess them for a lawful purpose.

This charge applies to both O'Moore Place on November 4th, 2025, and An Tobar, Newfoundwell Road, Drogheda, Co Louth on the same date. Two other co-accused, Charles Flynn, 35, from Castlerock Avenue in Castleconnel, Co Limerick, and Karolis Peckauskas, 38, from Newfoundwell Road in Drogheda, Co Louth, are also scheduled to appear in court on the same date.

The case forms part of a broader investigation into an attempted terrorist act involving incendiary devices and weapons across multiple locations in Ireland. The guilty pleas entered by Gorman and Pollock mark a significant development in a case that has drawn attention due to the nature of the charges and the alleged preparation for an attack targeting property. The charges span several pieces of legislation, highlighting the severity with which the authorities are treating the incident.

The possession of offensive weapons, including hatchets and a knuckle duster, alongside materials that can be used to manufacture explosives, indicates a planned operation. Hydrogen peroxide, in particular, is a common precursor for homemade explosives when mixed with other substances. The fact that these items were found in a vehicle and at a residential address suggests a level of organization and premeditation.

The involvement of four individuals from different parts of Ireland-Laois, Down, Limerick, and Louth-points to a network that may have been coordinating across regional boundaries. The court appearance for all four accused will likely address bail, further charges, and a schedule for a full trial. The case underscores ongoing concerns about domestic terrorism and the use of readily available materials to commission violent acts.

Legal experts note that charges under the Criminal Justice (Terrorist Offences) Act 2005 carry severe penalties, often resulting in lengthy prison sentences upon conviction. The additional weapons and explosives charges further compound the potential consequences for those involved. The prosecution will need to prove not only the intent to damage property by fire but also that the act was intended to influence a government or intimidate the public-a key element in terrorist offenses.

The defense may argue over the interpretation of 'recklessness' versus specific intent, or challenge the lawful possession claims regarding the hydrogen peroxide and other items. The scheduled court date will be a crucial step in the judicial process.

Meanwhile, authorities will continue to examine seized evidence, including digital devices and communications, to establish the full extent of the plot and any connections to extremist groups or ideologies. This case serves as a reminder of the persistent threat from lone actors or small cells operating within the state





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Terrorist Activity Arson Explosives Galway Court Case

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