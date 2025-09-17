Two More Arrested in the 2010 Murder of Lee Slattery in Co Limerick

Gardai have made two new arrests in connection with the 15-year-old unsolved murder of Lee Slattery in Co Limerick.

Gardai (Irish police) have made two more arrests in connection with the 2010 murder of Lee Slattery in Co Limerick . Slattery, a 24-year-old father of one from Ballynanty, was found dead in the Delmege Park estate near Moyross on May 31, 2010. A postmortem examination revealed that he died from gunshot wounds . On Tuesday, gardai arrested a man and a woman, both in their 30s, bringing the total number of people currently in custody to five.

The man was re-arrested under Section 51 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007, while the woman is detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939. Both are being held at Garda stations in the Southern Region. The investigation into Slattery's murder has been ongoing for years, with 30 arrests made to date. Gardai continue to appeal for information from the public





