Two properties in Ireland, one in Elfeet Bay, the other in Kildare, require renovation work and are within an hour and half drive from Dublin city

Two properties in Ireland come to the market for renovation work. Elfeet Bay in Westmeath is a modern home surrounded by mature gardens with uninterrupted views of Lough Ree to the front. It features a raised seating deck and a detached garage. Ber D2 or K3503 is a Georgian home in Kildare that has been almost derelict but has had work done to bring it back to life. Located near Kimmage and Eamonn Ceannt Park, there is a chance to transform it into a home for living.

A modern home is on offer in Elfeet Bay , 2.5km west of Newtowncashel village. The property has uninterrupted views of Lough Ree, a modern layout, and three double bedrooms.

The detached garage is well-maintained, and the backs garden is low-maintenance and features mature trees and shrubs. Ber C3 is about an hour and 45 minutes’ drive from Dublin city. Another property, Ber D2, requires fix-up work. It is in a Georgian style near-derelict home in Kildare.

A 20-minute drive from Dublin city centre, the home has a modern front door, a shower room, a living room, a kitchen, two double bedrooms, and a well-maintained, low-maintenance front garden





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Elfeet Bay Kildare Georgian Home Kimmage Eamonn Ceannt Park Renovation Work

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