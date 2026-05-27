Two Teens Charged in Fatal Assault; Court Seeks Social Media Removal of Identifying Posts

Two 16-year-old boys have been charged with causing serious harm and robbery following an assault that led to the death of Alex Coughlan. The court is taking steps to protect the juveniles' anonymity, asking the DPP to order social media platforms to remove posts that identify the suspects.

Two teenage boys, both aged 16, have been charged in connection with a fatal assault that resulted in the death of 37-year-old Alex Coughlan. The incident occurred on Mill Road at approximately 4:20 p.m. on May 17th when Coughlan was severely injured and left unconscious at the scene.

He was transported to a hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dead on May 20th. The youths are accused of causing serious harm to Coughlan under section 4 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act. They also face charges for robbing him of his bank cards and a €300 gold ring. The cases were presented separately, each teen accompanied by a solicitor and a parent.

Both defendants consented to being further remanded in custody and will appear again on June 24th via video-link. The matter is expected to be dealt with in the Central Criminal Court. During the proceedings, solicitor Brian Keenan, representing one of the boys, highlighted significant concerns regarding the publication of his client's identity on social media platforms. He noted that a picture had been posted across several social media sites and that gardaí were aware of the situation.

Keenan referenced possible breaches of sections 252 and 51 of the Children Act, which protect the anonymity of juveniles and carry potential penalties and criminal sanctions. He requested that the judge issue a warning about violating these anonymity provisions and indicated that he would ask the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to serve orders on social media companies demanding the removal of such material.

The judge, Susan Fay, reiterated that the young person before the court is a child with a right not to be identified and is entitled to the presumption of innocence. She stressed that any public identification of children before the courts is taken very seriously by authorities. The Director of Public Prosecutions is now being asked to intervene and compel social media platforms to take down posts that infringe on the anonymity rights of the 16-year-old suspects.

This development underscores the ongoing legal challenge of balancing public interest with the privacy protections afforded to minors in the justice system. The case has drawn attention to the speed and reach of information on social media, raising questions about the responsibilities of online platforms in safeguarding the identities of young individuals charged with criminal offences.

As the legal process continues, the courts are emphasizing the importance of upholding statutory safeguards for juveniles, even as the investigation and prosecution move forward





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Fatal Assault Teenage Defendants Juvenile Anonymity Social Media Removal Director Of Public Prosecutions

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