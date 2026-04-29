Tyrone Secure Ulster Under-20 Football Title in Thrilling Encounter with Monaghan

Tyrone defeated Monaghan 4-15 to 3-17 in a captivating Ulster Under-20 Football Final, overcoming an early Monaghan lead with a dominant first-half performance and a decisive late goal.

Monaghan and Tyrone clashed in a thrilling Ulster Under-20 Football Final at the Athletic Grounds, culminating in a 4-15 to 3-17 victory for Tyrone . The match was a captivating display of youthful talent and determination, marked by multiple lead changes and a relentless pace.

Tyrone initially struggled to find their rhythm, falling behind early as Monaghan dominated possession and racked up points through Tom Doherty and a two-pointer from Matthew Carolan. However, the reigning champions quickly responded, sparked by a goal from Shea McDermott and a leveling score from Aodhan Quinn. The momentum swung dramatically in Tyrone’s favor as Conor Devlin added a second goal, followed by points from Peter Colton, establishing a significant lead before halftime.

The first half concluded with Tyrone commanding a 3-11 to 0-11 advantage, fueled by their dominance in the kickout battle and the effectiveness of their attacking movement, which proved too much for the Monaghan defense to contain. The second half witnessed a spirited comeback attempt from Monaghan. They emerged with renewed energy, narrowing the gap with scores from Martin Quinn, Conor Jones, and substitute Killian Kierans, alongside another two-pointer from Max Maguire.

This surge put pressure on the Tyrone defense, but they managed to withstand the onslaught, with McDermott and Conall Sheehy contributing crucial points to maintain their lead. As the game entered its final stages, Monaghan continued to push, with Maguire adding his second two-pointer, bringing them within three points of Tyrone. Conor Jones and Tommy Mallen played key roles in turning the midfield battle in Monaghan’s favor, and Kierans added a well-placed point.

However, Tyrone captain Conor Devlin remained a constant threat, consistently driving through the Monaghan defense. Ultimately, Tyrone sealed their victory with a fourth goal from substitute Darragh Donaghy, extinguishing any remaining hope for Monaghan. The final score reflected the intense nature of the contest, with Tyrone prevailing 4-15 to 3-17. The match showcased the impressive skills of several players on both sides.

For Tyrone, Conor Devlin’s leadership and goal-scoring ability were pivotal, while Peter Colton’s consistent point-scoring and Shea McDermott’s early goal set the tone for their victory. Adrian McGurren also contributed significantly with four points. Monaghan’s Max Maguire proved to be a constant danger, scoring two crucial two-pointers, and Martin Quinn’s efforts were instrumental in their second-half resurgence. Killian Kierans also made a significant impact off the bench.

The game was a testament to the quality of underage football in Ulster, with both teams displaying skill, passion, and determination throughout. The result secures Tyrone’s position as Ulster Under-20 Football Champions, while Monaghan will undoubtedly reflect on a valiant effort that ultimately fell short. The match was a thrilling spectacle for fans and a promising indication of the future of Gaelic football in the region.

The final whistle marked the end of a captivating contest, leaving Tyrone to celebrate their hard-fought victory and Monaghan to contemplate what might have been





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Ulster Under-20 Football Final Tyrone Monaghan Gaelic Football Conor Devlin

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