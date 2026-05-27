Tyson Fury Announces August 1 Dublin Fight Date Amid Growing Speculation of Superfight with Anthony Joshua

Tyson Fury has set a return date for August 1 in Dublin as he and Anthony Joshua both prepare warm-up bouts ahead of a potential long-awaited heavyweight showdown. Details on Fury's opponent remain pending.

Tyson Fury has announced his intention to fight on August 1 in Dublin, setting up a potential clash with fellow British heavyweight Anthony Joshua . This move comes just one week after Joshua's scheduled comeback bout.

The long-awaited showdown between Fury and Joshua, which has been discussed for years and tentatively planned for November, now appears both fighters will first have preparatory warm-up fights. Joshua's return is set for July 25 in Riyadh where he will face Albanian boxer Kristian Prenga. This match marks Joshua's first competitive appearance since a serious car accident in Nigeria last December that tragically resulted in the deaths of two of his close friends.

Fury, meanwhile, appears poised to join a boxing card already scheduled for August 1 at the 3Arena in Dublin. Promoter Frank Warren is organizing a bout between Pierce O'Leary and Mark Chamberlain for that event and Fury seems likely to be added to the same card. While Fury has confirmed the date and location through an Instagram story video showing his training in Thailand with the caption 'Let's go August 1, Dublin, Ireland,' his opponent remains officially unannounced.

Warren has however dismissed the possibility of a fight against Andy Ruiz Jr, the boxer who defeated Joshua in 2019 before losing the rematch later that year. Fury's recent return to the ring followed a sixteen-month retirement and he secured a decisive points victory over Russia's Arslanbek Makhmudov in April. Following that win, Fury immediately challenged Joshua, who was in attendance.

The moment did not produce an immediate confrontation; instead, Joshua remained seated and engaged in a verbal spat, reminding Fury 'I'm the landlord, remember that. You work for me.

' This phrase references their previous business relationship when Joshua's company, 258 MGT, managed Fury's boxing activities. Despite the tense exchange, Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn subsequently declared the fight was effectively agreed, stating 'Signed, sealed, delivered! AJ v Fury is on.

' The back-to-back scheduling of warm-up bouts by both fighters suggests they are positioning themselves for an eventual超级 fight that would be one of the biggest in British boxing history. Both men hold historic achievements: Fury is the former WBC and lineal champion who ended Wladimir Klitschko's long reign and has overcome personal battles with mental health and substance issues, while Joshua is a former unified world champion who regained his titles after the Ruiz loss.

Their contrasting styles-Fury's unorthodox movement and jab against Joshua's power punching-promise a compelling stylistic clash. The August 1 and July 25 dates are now the immediate focus, with each needing to look impressive to build momentum toward the likely November superfight. Potential venues for that major event include stadiums in London, Manchester, or Saudi Arabia.

The development continues a dramatic year for the heavyweight division and sets the stage for what could finally fulfill a decade's worth of speculation about a Fury-Joshua showdown





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