Tyson Fury's Daughter Venezuela Set to Marry in Lavish Wedding Amid Family Drama

Venezuela Fury, the 16-year-old daughter of boxer Tyson Fury, is preparing to tie the knot with her fiancé Noah Price in a highly anticipated ceremony filmed for Netflix. As the Fury family gears up for the nuptials, tensions between grandfather John Fury and the couple have surfaced, with John questioning Venezuela's maturity. Despite the controversy, the wedding promises a mix of extravagance and family quirks, with reports indicating a celebrity-filled event at a luxury venue and Venezuela making unconventional shoe choices for the occasion.

Tyson Fury 's eldest daughter, Venezuela Fury, 16, is set to marry her fiancé Noah Price this weekend in what promises to be a lavish and glamorous celebration.

The wedding, which is being filmed for the Netflix series *At Home with the Furys*, has already drawn significant attention, both for its extravagance and the family drama preceding it. Venezuela, who was born in Tuam, Co. Galway, got engaged to Noah during her birthday celebrations last year, and the couple is expected to exchange vows at a high-profile ceremony attended by family and friends.

Meanwhile, Tyson Fury, 37, has stated that he has had minimal involvement in the wedding planning due to his focus on his boxing career, leaving Venezuela's mother, Paris Fury, 36, to take charge of preparations. The road to the wedding has not been without controversy. Earlier this month, fans got a glimpse of Venezuela's bridal dress shopping experience, where she was seen holding a massive bag next to her mother and expressing excitement.

However, tensions arose when Tyson's father, John Fury, openly criticized the relationship during an appearance on the Netflix show. John, known for his blunt opinions, questioned whether his 16-year-old granddaughter was mature enough for marriage, stating, *They're children! I don't think she's mature enough for anything like that—she's still a baby.

* Tyson attempted to defend his daughter by pointing out that she would turn 16 soon, but John remained assertive, declaring that *on my watch, a 15-year-old should never have a boyfriend. * The public feud has sparked speculation about whether the family will fully reunite on the wedding day or if the tensions could disrupt the festivities.

Amid the drama, Venezuela has shared behind-the-scenes glimpses of her wedding preparations, showcasing everything from her bridal nails and tanning sessions to gifts from family members, including a *very gypsy-esque* crystal vase. Adding a touch of down-to-earth charm, the bride-to-be has revealed her plans to swap heels for comfortable white Crocs during the reception—a practical twist typical of the Fury family.

Meanwhile, rumored details about the wedding venue have circulated, with reports suggesting the event will take place at the luxurious Comis Hotel and Resort on the Isle of Man, where Tyson and Paris recently relocated. The couple is said to marry in a church ceremony on Saturday, followed by a reception at the nearby four-star Comis Hotel and Golf Club.

As Venezuela and Noah exchange vows, speculation continues about their young age, with debates online about early marriage, but the family remains determined to celebrate in their unique and unapologetic way





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Tyson Fury Venezuela Fury Wedding Netflix Show At Home With The Furys Family Drama Wedding Controversy Luxury Ceremony Isle Of Man

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