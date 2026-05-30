Uber Partners with Click&Boat to Launch Skippered Boat Rentals on French Riviera

Uber and Click&Boat introduce boat booking service with skippers, offering a luxurious day trip along the French Riviera from June to October.

Uber has just made planning a luxurious day on the French Riviera a breeze by teaming up with boat rental platform Click&Boat . From mid-June until October, users can book a skipper-led boat through the Uber app, granting access to a fleet of approximately 4,000 vessels.

This partnership eliminates the hassle of arranging a captain, making spontaneous sea adventures as easy as hailing a ride. Whether you are a seasoned sailor or a first-time explorer, the service promises a seamless experience from booking to disembarkation. For those unsure where to start, a suggested itinerary begins along the stunning coastline. Set off from the picturesque town of Antibes, where you can hit the beach at Plage de la Gravette, a sandy haven perfect for a morning swim.

Then, pick up provisions from Marché Provençal, a vibrant local market. Stop by Petit Monsieur for a quick espresso to fuel the day ahead. With Click&Boat, you can book a skippered vessel in seconds, and within minutes you are cruising the azure waters. As you sail, consider a stop at the Îles de Lérins, an archipelago just off Cannes.

These islands have a rich history, with a monastery and fortresses to explore. Enjoy a swim off the back of the boat in the crystal-clear Mediterranean. Continue to Golfe-Juan, a sun-bleached fishing village with waterfront restaurants perfect for a leisurely lunch. For a Michelin-approved experience, head to farm-to-table at Palm Beach on the Pointe Croisette.

Now in its third season, this acclaimed beach club has introduced a new terrace, elevated pier, outdoor DJ booth, and a beach-facing bar. The kitchen serves Mediterranean flavors with Japanese influences, from fresh seafood to signatures like Aubergine Mille-Feuille and Spicy Crab Tartare. Enjoy in-house sets from midday, with live singers and five international DJs playing all summer long. After lunch, continue your maritime journey.

For a touch of luxury, visit the iconic Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc, where Burberry has partnered to create a unique summer experience. The brand's signature check decorates interiors across the hotel, including the original 1920s lift. Guests can cool off with Burberry ice lollies on the famous terrace or at The Fitzgerald Bar. Throughout the summer, there is a whole programme of events.

Alternatively, head to the Beauvallon resort, where a second boat offers lifts to the beach clubs of Pampelonne. Other facilities include a posh Shambhala wellness retreat and beachside dining spearheaded by world-renowned chef Yannick Alléno. Even if you are not staying, Beauvallon is open to visitors. Make a beeline for the Rotonde lounge, a rooftop terrace where the views and vibe make for a great lunch spot.

Afterwards, stroll around the gardens, highlighting the intriguing Toyo Ito Pavilion, an architectural structure based on the algorithm of a cube, formerly built for the 2002 Serpentine Gallery summer party. It offers striking views framed by its unique design. This collaboration between Uber and Click&Boat opens up new possibilities for exploring the French Riviera. With a wide range of boats available and professional skippers at the helm, travelers can focus on relaxation and discovery.

Whether you prefer a day of swimming, fine dining, or simply soaking in the coastal vistas, this service transforms a simple boat rental into an unforgettable experience. So, the only question remaining is where to start your journey





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Uber Click&Boat Boat Rental French Riviera Luxury Travel

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