UCD Beat Drogheda United in Playoff Final to Return to Premier Division

UCD defeated Drogheda United 2-1 at Tallaght Stadium in the Premier Division playoff final, with goals from Ciaran Behan and man-of-the-match Louis Dignam securing promotion for 2027.

UCD stunned Drogheda United at Tallaght Stadium to swap places with the Boynesiders for the 2027 season, winning the Premier Division playoff final 2-1. Mark Doyle had given Drogheda the lead, but goals from Ciaran Behan and man-of-the-match Louis Dignam ensured the Students would go up in their place.

Drogheda entered the tie as favorites after winning four of their last seven matches, including an impressive 2-0 victory against FAI Cup finalists Derry City. Back at the site of their 2024 playoff triumph, Kevin Doherty's side started to exert their dominance and carved out their first chance on goal just 12 minutes in. Connor Keely failed to direct an inch-perfect Brandon Kavanagh cross from deep on the left.

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Doyle Gives Drogheda The Lead

But just minutes later and in very similar circumstances, Drogheda managed to find the breakthrough. From the same position as Kavanagh's cross, Alfie Bates set up the opening goal with a dangerous right-footed inswinger. Doyle was sharp to get in front of his marker and got a subtle touch to flick it goalward, squeezing the ball right under the glove of a helpless Dara Kavanagh.

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That gave Drogheda a 1-0 lead driven by the efforts of Kevin Doherty's side, who had previously won their playoff triumph at this same venue in 2024. Despite the concession and early pressure, the in-form Students continued to play their own impressive brand of football and responded well.

Star midfielder Louis Dignam forced Fynn Talley into a smart save from distance before fellow attacker Behan whipped in a deadly free-kick from slightly right of the box and around the wall to grab a deserved equalizer. That goal prompted enthusiastic chants of We are going up from the UCD support in the East Stand. The tentative and finely poised clash continued in the same vein, with both sides enjoying bouts of possession before catching fire on the hour mark.

UCD Turn The Momentum Around

Dignam's stinging effort was well parried by Talley before the Boynesiders built a head of steam, going agonizingly close through Bates and Brandan Kavanagh. But the Students brought this to an abrupt halt when the impressive Hugh Smith took on all comers.

Just as the powerful frontman looked to shoot on the edge of the area having worked the space, he cleverly backheeled the ball into the path of Dignam, who completed the turnaround and made no mistake on his trusty left foot. This strike gave UCD a 2-1 lead and shifted the momentum entirely in their favor. Drogheda unloaded the bench in a desperate bid to rescue their season and force a draw.

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Dara Kavanagh proved the hero as he was forced into two incredible last-ditch saves from Keeley and substitute Keegan Ancelin to keep his side ahead. With the minutes ticking away, the blue wall of UCD bodies held firm to see themselves over the line. UCD return to the promised land for the first time since 2023, ending their two-year absence from the highest level of Irish football.

UCD Return To Top Tier

The victory confirms UCD's status in the elite tier for the 2027 season and effectively ends Drogheda United's 2026 campaign. Paul McLoughlin officiated the match. UCD lineup: Dara Kavanagh; Luca Cailloce, Carl Lennox, Harry Curtis, Sean Murphy; Adam Wells, Louis Dignam; Mikey McCullagh, Ciaran Behan, Sam Norval (Stephen Mohan, 73); Hugh Smith.

Drogheda United lineup: Fynn Talley; Leo Burney, Conor Keeley, Andrew Quinn (Keegan Ancelin, 73); Edwin Agbaje, Alfie Bates (Jago Godden, 80), Ethan O'Brien (Shane Farrell, 67), Conor Kane; Brandon Kavanagh, Thomas Oluwa (Ryan Brennan, 80), Mark Doyle.