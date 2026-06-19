Uisce Éireann Launches Water Conservation Campaign Amidst Increased Demand

Uisce Éireann appeals to the public to conserve water as almost a third of Irish people show little interest in water conservation. Despite recent rain, warmer weather increases demand, leading to record water use in Dublin. Simple water-saving tips and online resources are provided to help individuals reduce their water usage.

Uisce Éireann has launched a campaign to encourage the public to conserve water, as almost a third of Irish people admit to being disengaged with water conservation efforts.

Despite a wet winter that replenished reservoirs, rivers, and groundwater sources, warmer weather increases demand for treated water, putting pressure on supplies. On a single day in the greater Dublin area, water use reached a record 685 million litres, highlighting the need for year-round conservation. To help, Uisce Éireann offers simple tips such as checking for leaks, using water-saving devices, and adjusting habits like showering instead of bathing.

The campaign also aims to raise awareness about the importance of water conservation, as a recent survey found that many people lack interest or awareness in the issue. Uisce Éireann's online resources, including a water conservation calculator, can help individuals track their water use and make informed decisions. The public is encouraged to report leaks on the public water network to Uisce Éireann's 24/7 helpdesk





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