The British government has pardoned all women historically convicted of illegal abortion, including posthumous cases, under the new Crime and Policing Act 2026, removing criminal records permanently.

The British government has issued posthumous and active pardons to every woman convicted of an offence related to abortion under Victorian-era laws and subsequent statutes. This legislative action was implemented through the Crime and Policing Act 2026, which officially expunges the criminal records of all women prosecuted for these offences. The scope of these pardons covers convictions dating from the late nineteenth century to the present day, marking a significant shift in the UK legal approach to reproductive health history.

Legislative Mechanism and Retrospective Application

The Crime and Policing Act 2026 operates by applying new legislation retrospectively to women who have been prosecuted in the past for having had an abortion. While the House of Commons voted in June last year to decriminalise women terminating their own pregnancy, the recent enforcement extends this protection to historical cases. Since the Act came into force in April, terminating one's own pregnancy is no longer a criminal offence at any stage of pregnancy, and this status now applies to past convictions as well.

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Under the provisions of the Act, police forces and the courts are expected to update their records automatically. Women are not required to apply for pardons or take any administrative action to clear their names. This process ensures that the stigma and legal consequences of historical prosecutions are erased without placing the burden of paperwork on the affected individuals or their families.

Historical Case of Mary Jane Baynon and Legal Context

Among those pardoned is Mary Jane Baynon from Co Sligo, who received a three-month jail sentence with hard labour in 1891 for seeking an illegal abortion. Baynon was thirty-two years old when she travelled to London via the boat train to visit Dr William Yelveston Davenport, a qualified surgeon based in Pimlico, central London. Newspaper reports at the time described her as a respectably dressed widow with children.

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Baynon told Dr Davenport that she had heard of his services and was prepared to pay a fee of three pounds. She also disclosed to the doctor that she had previously undergone an abortion. Dr Davenport refused to carry out the procedure and contacted the police, who subsequently arrested Baynon. She pleaded guilty to unlawfully inciting a doctor to procure a miscarriage for her, a conviction that stood for over a century until the recent legal overhaul.

The legal framework that criminalised these actions originated in the 1861 Offences Against the Person Act. This act remained the law of the land in the Republic of Ireland until the Regulation of Termination of Pregnancy Act in 2019 was passed. That Irish legislation followed a public referendum in the previous year, where citizens voted to remove the constitutional ban on abortion, highlighting the long-standing legal disparities between the UK and Ireland.

Stakeholder Positions and Advocacy Perspectives

UK Labour MP Tonia Antoniazzi, who sponsored the original legislation, stated that she believed the number of affected women exceeds 100, although the UK ministry of justice has not confirmed the exact figure. Antoniazzi strongly criticised the old laws for resulting in women being treated as suspects. She noted that women were dragged from hospital beds to police cells and met with interrogation and suspicion during moments of crisis when they required care.

Campaigners joined with women once convicted of illegal abortions to hail the decision as a historic day. They emphasised that every woman who faced criminal investigation in the UK for ending a pregnancy during the last 150 years has now been pardoned. This collective action underscores the long-standing advocacy for legal reform and the recognition of past injustices within the criminal justice system.

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Medical Community Reaction and Future Implications

Dr Alison Wright, president of the UK Royal College of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, stated that the pardons recognise the injustice of historical convictions. She emphasized that women no longer have to live with the consequences of a criminal record for an act that should never have been treated as a crime. This medical endorsement highlights the shift in professional perspectives regarding reproductive rights and the criminalisation of pregnancy outcomes.

Dr Jonathan Lord, consultant gynaecologist and co-chair of the college's abortion taskforce, deemed the development a historic day for medical and legal history. He pointed out that for the first time since the thirteenth century, women convicted following a pregnancy loss for an alleged abortion are relieved of their criminal records. This change ensures that the legal system no longer penalises individuals for events that are now understood as private medical matters rather than criminal acts.