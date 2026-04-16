Prime Minister Keir Starmer's administration is under intense pressure following revelations that former ambassador Peter Mandelson was granted developed vetting against the advice of UK security services. The news compounds ongoing investigations into Mandelson's alleged leaks of government documents to Jeffrey Epstein and has reignited calls for Starmer's resignation, with opposition figures accusing him of misleading Parliament.

A significant political storm is brewing within the UK government following the revelation that former ambassador Peter Mandelson was granted developed vetting clearance, a top-level security assessment, despite explicit opposition from the nation's security vetting agencies.

A government spokesperson confirmed that neither the Prime Minister nor any other minister was aware of this advisory override until earlier this week. This disclosure significantly escalates the pressure on Prime Minister Keir Starmer, whose decision to appoint Mandelson to a prominent diplomatic role is already under intense scrutiny.

Mandelson is currently the subject of a police investigation concerning allegations of leaking government documents to the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The news has prompted renewed demands for Starmer's resignation.

In response to the unfolding crisis, Starmer has issued an apology for Mandelson's appointment but has vigorously defended his own actions. He has accused Mandelson of orchestrating a pattern of deception regarding his associations with Epstein and has pledged to release documentation detailing the appointment process.

A spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry stated that Starmer has initiated a comprehensive fact-finding mission into the security vetting procedures, emphasizing that the government is working with urgency to fulfill the requirements of this process.

Earlier reports from The Guardian indicated that the security check failure occurred after Mandelson's appointment had already been publicly announced. The government has previously committed to a thorough review of its vetting protocols to address identified weaknesses.

Further complicating matters, reports suggested that officials were contemplating withholding the publication of documents that would clearly demonstrate Mandelson's lack of security clearance. However, the government spokesperson clarified that upon being informed of the situation, Prime Minister Starmer promptly instructed officials to ascertain the reasons behind the clearance being granted and to provide an update to Parliament.

Mandelson himself has maintained public silence regarding the allegations of leaking documents. His legal representative has also declined to comment on the recent reports.

Mandelson, aged 72, was removed from his highly prestigious diplomatic post in September of last year as the extent of his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein came to light. His association with the convicted sex offender, who died in custody awaiting trial in 2019 on charges of sex trafficking, is at the heart of a scandal that has already led to the resignations of two senior government officials.

Opposition leader Kemi Badenoch has accused Prime Minister Starmer of misleading Parliament, citing instances where he stated three times in September that full due process had been observed. If Starmer is found to have knowingly misled Parliament, he would be in breach of the ministerial code of conduct and would be expected to resign.

Nigel Farage, leader of the Reform UK Party, a prominent populist movement, has also weighed in, stating that Starmer had claimed in February that security services had provided Mandelson with clearance for the role. Farage asserted that the subsequent discovery of the vetting failure proved Starmer had lied and called for his resignation.

Mandelson was arrested in February on suspicion of misconduct in public office, following the Starmer government's decision to share communications between the former ambassador and Epstein. He was subsequently released on bail, pending the outcome of further investigations.

Prime Minister Starmer is anticipated to face additional scrutiny as Parliament is expected to release more documents pertaining to Mandelson's vetting process. This situation draws parallels to the resignation of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson in 2022, which was partly attributed to prolonged negative press coverage surrounding gatherings at government buildings during the COVID-19 pandemic and accusations of misleading Parliament





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