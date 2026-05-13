UK Labour Party Union-led Statement Voicing Concerns Over Starmer's Leadership and Proposal for Leadership Change

In a leaked copy of the joint statement, the unions expressed their belief that the current path of the Labour Party is 'not doing enough' to deliver the change that working people voted for at the last election. They reportedly urged Starmer to focus on economic policy and political strategy, emphasizing the need for a change in direction towards working people. The unions also mentioned that 'it is clear that the prime minister will not lead Labour into the next election', and at some stage, a plan will have to be put in place for the election of a new leader.

Keir Starmer , the current leader of the UK Labour Party, will not lead the party into the upcoming general election, as predicted by labour-supporting unions.

The unions, including Unite, Unison, and the GMB, are expected to issue a joint statement on Wednesday, expressing their concerns over the party's current path and the need for a change in leadership. At a private meeting on Tuesday, the unions were divided on whether to demand that Starmer provide a timetable for his departure, with some officials insisting on it and others against.

The unions agreed to release a statement stating their expectation of a leadership change, despite some unions arguing it was not in their best interests to get involved in leadership discussions. The unions emphasized the need for a fundamental change in economic policy and political strategy to reorient Labour towards working people, rather than focusing on personalities and political drama in Westminster





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UK Labour Party Keir Starmer Union-Led Statement Leadership Change Fundamental Change In Direction Economic Policy And Political Strategy

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