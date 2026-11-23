The United Kingdom has been approved by acclamation as host of the 2035 Women's World Cup, with Windsor Park in Belfast among 22 potential venues. The 48-team, 104-match tournament is set to be the largest single-sport event ever staged in the UK.

The United Kingdom has been officially approved as the host of the 2035 Women's World Cup, with Windsor Park in Belfast listed among 22 potential venues.

The joint bid from England, Northern Ireland, Scotland, and Wales was the only proposal under consideration for 2035 and was approved by acclamation at a virtual meeting of FIFA's national associations on Monday. The tournament is set to be the largest single-sport event ever staged in the UK. Windsor Park is one of 22 potential venues. Sixteen are in England, three in Wales, two in Scotland and one is in Northern Ireland.

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Stadium Selection and Venue Changes

Fifteen host cities are in the running. The 22 stadiums will be whittled down to between 14 and 16 before the tournament begins. A further three stadiums could be added to the initial roster, potentially increasing the total to 22 stadiums across 16 cities. These potential additions include Birmingham's new Powerhouse Stadium, Wrexham's redeveloped Racecourse Ground, and a potential new Chelsea stadium.

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Windsor Park received a score of 3.6 in FIFA's evaluation, assessing it as being of high quality, although it was the joint lowest score of the 19 UK stadiums evaluated. The stadium's 18,500 capacity could be an issue and will likely need to be expanded to reach the minimum capacity requirement of 20,000.

Plans for the redevelopment of Casement Park into a 34,500 capacity venue for the men's Euro 2028 were stalled and resulted in Northern Ireland withdrawing from hosting that tournament. The inclusion of Windsor Park in the 2035 bid marks a significant milestone for Northern Irish football infrastructure. FIFA's evaluation of the joint bid, published earlier in the month, rated the proposal 4.3 out of five. The bid team projected that the expanded tournament would attract 3.5 billion viewers worldwide.

Match Format and Ticket Sales

Financial projections indicate that 4.5 million tickets are expected to be sold throughout the competition. The 2035 edition will feature 48 teams and 104 matches played over 39 days. There will be 12 groups of four teams followed by knockouts starting with a last 32. The dates are yet to be confirmed but indicative dates of June 21st to July 29th have been informally used as a template during the bidding process.

This will be the second Women's World Cup to include 48 teams, after the 2031 event. The Congress also approved the joint bid by Mexico, the United States, Costa Rica, and Jamaica to host the 2031 finals, which was also uncontested. That event will be the first to feature 48 teams. The 2031 tournament has been awarded, also uncontested, to the United States, Mexico, Costa Rica and Jamaica.

The decisions were formalised at a virtual meeting of FIFA's national associations on Monday. Wembley has been proposed for the final, having hosted it at the 2022 Women's European Championship. Old Trafford has been included in the current configuration as a host venue.

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However, the bid documentation envisions that any rebuilt version of the stadium will also serve as a host site. This event will be the first men's or women's World Cup finals to be staged in the UK since the 1966 men's tournament held in England. For England, this represents another opportunity to host a major women's tournament, following the successful European Championship in 2022 which the Lionesses won.

Leaders React to Historic Bid

Debbie Hewitt, the Football Association chair, said of the 2035 World Cup: Together we will celebrate the power of women's football, inspire the next generation and unite fans from every corner of the world. Andy Burnham said the tournament would bring visitors, investment and jobs to every part of the country. The prime minister also pointed to the sporting impact, saying it would bring more people into the game and leave a legacy that lasts long after the final whistle.

The approval of these bids solidifies the global expansion strategy for the Women's World Cup over the next decade. The joint bid team believes the large-scale event will drive significant tourism and economic activity across the host regions. The selection highlights the commitment of the joint host nations to deliver a comprehensive and geographically diverse competition across the United Kingdom.

The tournament is due to be the second Women's World Cup to include 48 teams, after 2031's event, mirroring this year's men's tournament and making it the largest single-sport event staged in the UK.