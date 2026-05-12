UK Prime Minister Starmer Under Pressure After Labour's Dire Performance in Elections

UK prime minister Keir Starmer is facing pressure after Labour's poor performance in elections last week. He received calls from 70 of his own Labour MPs to step down or set a timeline for departure, and the pressure on him increased as allies of his main leadership rivals called on him to plan for his exit.

UK prime minister Keir Starmer is under pressure after Labour ’s dire performance in elections last week. He faced calls from 70 of his own Labour MPs to step down or set a timeline for departure .

The pressure on Starmer increased as allies of his main leadership rivals called on him to plan for his exit. Several backbench allies of British health secretary and leadership hopeful Wes Streeting called on Starmer to step down swiftly. Among the aides, Joe Morris, one of Streeting’s parliamentary private secretaries, quit his job to call on Starmer to go.

Other backbenchers, seen as supporters of Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham, called for Starmer to plan for a slower ‘orderly transition’ that would give their favored candidate time to re-enter the House of Commons in a byelection. If the flow of dissenters shifts from ordinary backbenchers to more senior ministerial aides and cabinet members, Starmer’s position may become untenable





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UK Labour Elections Pressure Calls Step Down Timeline For Departure Allies Leadership Rivals Wes Streeting Andy Burnham Joe Morris Parliamentary Private Secretaries Backbenchers Senior Ministerial Aides Cabinet Members Inevitable Inexcusable

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