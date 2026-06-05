UK Rejects US Interference Over Henry Nowak Murder Case

The UK government has pushed back against comments from US politicians and figures, including JD Vance and Elon Musk, who linked the murder of teenager Henry Nowak to mass migration and alleged two-tier policing. Downing Street emphasized respecting the family's wishes to avoid division and affirmed that UK policing is impartial.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer 's administration has responded forcefully to comments from senior US Republican figures about the murder of British teenager Henry Nowak , rejecting claims that the case exemplifies a two-tier policing system in the UK.

The controversy erupted after US Vice President JD Vance posted on social media that Nowak would be alive if European elites had opposed mass migration. Downing Street did not name Vance directly but stated that it had seen attempts to interfere in UK democracy and stir division. A spokesperson emphasized that the Nowak family does not want his death used to fuel hatred, and called for respecting their wishes.

The government stressed that politics should unite people during tragic circumstances, reflecting national values. The case involves the fatal stabbing of 17-year-old Henry Nowak in Southampton. Footage showed police handcuffing him as he lay dying after his attacker, Vickrum Digwa, a British-born Sikh, falsely accused Nowak of racist abuse. Digwa was convicted of murder and sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 21 years.

Since the conviction, right-wing US figures have repeatedly commented. The US State Department, under Secretary Marco Rubio, characterized the incident as evidence of the UK's "civilisational decline," citing ideological conditioning and two-tier policing. Prime Minister Starmer rejected this portrayal, affirming that UK policing operates without fear or favour, and said the police response in Nowak's case is under review. He added that the UK must not shy away from asking difficult questions of the police.

The Liberal Democrats demanded that the US ambassador be summoned over what they call "flagrant foreign interference" aimed at exacerbating division. Party leader Ed Davey accused the Trump administration of openly attacking UK democracy via social media and urged Starmer to show backbone. Downing Street, however, maintained that the UK-US relationship remains "incredibly strong" despite disagreements on policing matters, and did not specify whether a diplomatic rebuke was forthcoming.

The incident has fueled debates about alleged bias in policing, with Elon Musk and Reform UK leader Nigel Farage claiming Nowak's death shows anti-white bias. Both have been accused of exploiting the tragedy. Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy welcomed US condolences but rejected the notion of a two-tier justice system. Starmer previously accused Musk of interfering in UK politics.

Musk, owner of X, has posted extensively on the case, often promoting far-right narratives. The police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct, is investigating the officers who handcuffed Nowak. Starmer met the Nowak family at Downing Street, promising to take whatever action is needed to address wrongs in the case





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Henry Nowak JD Vance Keir Starmer Two-Tier Policing US Interference Vickrum Digwa Elon Musk UK Murder Donald Trump Liberal Democrats

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