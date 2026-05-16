Former UK minister for health tells conference that Britain's decision to leave EU was 'a catastrophic mistake' in any leadership contest, urging Starmer to set a timetable for his departure. He said the UK should seek to rejoin the bloc.

Former UK minister for health tells conference that Britain's decision to leave EU was 'a catastrophic mistake ' in any leadership contest , days after stepping down as Britain's minister for health and urging Starmer to set a timetable for his departure.

He said the UK should seek to rejoin the bloc.

'We need a new special relationship with the EU, because Britain's future lies with Europe, and one day – one day – back in the European Union,' he said. PGA Championship live updates: Rory McIlroy ties the lead as he surges up leaderboard. Starmer opposed Britain leaving the EU but as prime minister has rejected trying to rejoin or to make big concessions on areas such as immigration, which the EU sees as essential for much closer economic ties.

Late on Thursday, Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham said he was standing for election in a newly vacant seat to return to parliament, a precondition for him to be able to challenge Starmer as prime minister. Starmer has rejected calls to step down after his party suffered a heavy defeat in local elections last week.

Labour Party rules require each challenger to get support from at least 20 per cent of the party's MPs before being able to trigger a leadership election. Tens of thousands march in London in separate far-right and pro-Palestinian protests. A large number of chicken products sold by Lidl, Tesco, Dunnes Stores and Aldi recalled.

'I'm finally being honest': Tommy Fleming comes out as gay. Live GAA updates: Clare six ahead at half-time against Tipperary, Dublin beat Galway with late goal. PGA Championship live updates: Rory McIlroy surges up leaderboard on day thre





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UK Former Health Minister EU Leadership Contest Catastrophic Mistake Starmer Andy Burnham Labour Party Local Elections Leadership Election Far-Right And Pro-Palestinian Protests Chicken Products Recalled Tommy Fleming

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