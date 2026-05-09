UK Weather Forecast: Unusually Cool Temperatures, Frost Possible, and Showery Conditions Ahead

The UK is expected to experience unusually cool temperatures, frost, and showery conditions over the next few days. The national forecaster has warned of 'rather chilly' conditions around 1 °C tonight. The weather is expected to improve towards the weekend, with a chance of a few showers on Sunday night and patchy rain on Monday.

Temperatures will remain a little below average for May over the next few days, with frost even possible in some areas. The national forecaster warns that it will get as cold as 1 °C tonight, describing it as 'rather chilly', while temperatures during the day will reach as high as 15 °C. Generally, it will be changeable with somewhat unsettled conditions across the country.

The forecast for the next few days is as follows. Firstly, generally dry with sunny spells developing for most, but cool and a little breezy. Cloudier conditions will affect southern counties, with patchy rain or drizzle possible in the south-west. Secondly, dry tonight with long clear spells, with just the chance of an odd shower near coasts.

Lastly, mainly dry tomorrow with sunny spells. However, cloud amounts will tend to increase from the northwest as the day goes on, though a few isolated showers are possible, mainly in western and northwestern coastal areas. On Sunday night, a scattering of light showers will affect mainly Ulster and North Connacht. Cloud will continue to feed down over the country from the northwest on Monday, but the outlook brightens up as the day goes on with sunny spells developing.

Rain is expected to clear overnight on Monday night. On Tuesday morning and afternoon, brighter, fresher conditions with sunny spells, along with a few showers, some possibly heavy in the north, will follow from the northwest through the morning and afternoon. Lastly, cool and blustery weather with a mix of sunshine and showers, some of them heavy, is expected on Wednesday with highest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees in a moderate to fresh and gusty northwest wind





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UK Weather Forecast Unusually Cool Temperatures Frost Possible Showery Conditions Updated Forecast

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