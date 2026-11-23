Ukrainian forces sank the Russian naval corvette Merkury and the cargo ship MV Angara in Libya using naval drones. President Zelenskiy confirms the strikes as part of ongoing operations against Russian military assets.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy confirmed that Ukrainian naval drones sank the Russian warship Merkury in a Libyan port on Monday. The strike occurred shortly after a separate drone attack targeted a Russian military-linked cargo vessel in the Gulf of Finland. These coordinated events mark a significant escalation in Kyiv's ability to project power far beyond the immediate conflict zones in Europe.

Strikes on Russian Assets in Libyan Waters

Ukrainian forces utilized seven naval drones to destroy the Merkury and the dry cargo ship MV Angara. President Zelenskiy announced the successful operation on Telegram on Monday. He stated that the MV Angara had been used by Russia to transport weapons. Additionally, a Russian Ka-27 combat helicopter was reportedly destroyed alongside the corvette. Zelenskiy emphasized that Ukraine continues operations in designated waters to disrupt Russian military logistics.

Also read Ukraine Drone Strike Damages Russian Cargo Ship Sparta II in Baltic Sea

Libyan Government Seeks UN Investigation

The eastern-based government of Libya claimed the Merkury was docked at the Benghazi naval base when struck on Sunday. Officials stated the vessel had stopped to refuel and resupply while returning to Russia. Prime Minister Osama Hamad requested an investigation from the UN General Assembly and Security Council. He cited suspicions that the drones were launched from western Libya with Ukrainian expert involvement.

Diplomatic Tensions Over Drone Origins

The Libyan National Army is led by military commander Khalifa Haftar, who maintains ties with Russia. In contrast, western Libya is governed by the internationally recognized Government of National Unity based in Tripoli. Hamad demanded formal explanations from Kyiv regarding their activities in the region. This diplomatic friction highlights the complex geopolitical landscape affecting the Mediterranean and North Africa.

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Concurrent Attack in the Gulf of Finland

On Saturday, a suspected Ukrainian drone attack set fire to the cargo ship Sparta II in international waters. The vessel is operated by the Russian defense logistics firm Oboronlogistika. The Finnish military reported the attack was likely carried out by Ukrainian operatives. All sixteen crew members were evacuated to a nearby Russian ship with minor injuries.

Regional Security Implications

The Sparta II drifted into Finnish waters as Russian, Estonian, and Finnish vessels fought the fire. A Russian ship began towing the damaged vessel away on Sunday. These incidents demonstrate Ukraine's expanding capacity to target Russian assets across multiple theaters. The simultaneous strikes on land and sea challenge traditional defense strategies.