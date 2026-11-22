Finnish military attributes drone attack on Sparta II to Ukraine as crew is rescued. The incident highlights escalating risks to shipping in the Gulf of Finland and near NATO borders.

Finnish authorities confirmed that a fire continued to burn on the Russian cargo vessel Sparta II on Sunday following a drone strike in the Baltic Sea. The Finnish military indicated the attack likely occurred on Saturday and was carried out by Ukraine before the damaged ship drifted into Finnish territorial waters. Officials anchored the vessel to prevent further hazards while containment efforts proceeded.

The 16 crew members aboard the Sparta II were safely transferred to a nearby Russian ship before the incident escalated. Pictures and video released by Finland's coast guard showed multiple vessels spraying water cannons at the Sparta II to douse the flames and cool containers stacked on its deck. The vessel remained at anchor in Finnish waters as emergency services managed the situation.

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Incident Details in International Waters

The cargo ship was bound for the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad, located between Poland and Lithuania, when it sustained damage in international waters west of Russia's Gogland island. Finland's Defence Forces corroborated accounts by Russian officials regarding the location of the strike. Leningrad Region governor Alexander Drozdenko stated that two drones attacked the vessel approximately three nautical miles from Russia's maritime border.

The Finnish border guard deployed to the site west of Suursaari, known in Russia as Gogland, in the eastern Gulf of Finland. Temporary aviation and maritime restrictions were enforced as a precautionary measure while the area was secured. The risk of further attacks in the Gulf of Finland cannot be ruled out, according to Estonian navy commander Ivo Vark speaking on Sunday.

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Security Concerns and Military Links

Helsingin Sanomat newspaper reported that the Sparta II was connected to the Russian military and may have been carrying military materiel. The Finnish border guard noted that the specific cargo has not been verified. This incident marks the second ship struck by a drone this month in the Gulf of Finland as Ukrainian military operations expand further from its border with Russia.

Ukraine has sent waves of military drones towards Russia's northwest coastal Leningrad region this year. Several drones have strayed into the airspace of nearby Baltic countries, leading to fears that the war is spilling onto NATO territory. Finland separately reported that a Russian helicopter was suspected of violating its airspace on Saturday afternoon outside the town of Loviisa on the Gulf of Finland.

Global Trade and Regional Impact

The shallow and rocky Baltic Sea is one of the world's busiest waterways, accounting for about 15 per cent of the world's freight shipping each year. More than three million people cross the Gulf of Finland on passenger ferries annually, alongside cargo ships and oil tankers. These routes include the shadow fleet ferrying sanctioned Russian oil, highlighting the strategic importance of the area.

Baltic ports are vital to Russian crude oil and petroleum-product exports. Their role in the fuel trade has gained prominence following an October agreement between Russian leader Vladimir Putin and US president Donald Trump. This agreement allowed Russia to partly resume diesel exports, adding economic stakes to the security tensions in the region.

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Wider Conflict and Casualties

Separately on Saturday, Ukrainian authorities reported that Russian forces fired three ballistic missiles and 148 drones at various targets overnight. Ukrainian defenses shot down 117 of the drones during the attack. The widespread aerial bombardment underscores the intensifying nature of the conflict across multiple fronts.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy stated on X that efforts were underway to deal with the aftermath of a Russian strike on Kyrvyi Rih late Friday. The attack on his hometown left two people dead, including a young boy, and wounded at least 60 others. Additional reporting on these developments was provided by Reuters.