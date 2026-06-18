Ukraine launches drone attack on Moscow's oil refinery, causing widespread damage and injuries. The attack, which was carried out using a mix of conventional and jet-powered drones, strained Russian air-defence systems and left many Muscovites fearing for their safety.

Ukraine launches drone attack on Moscow 's oil refinery , causing widespread damage and injuries. The attack, which was carried out using a mix of conventional and jet-powered drones, strained Russia n air-defence systems and left many Muscovites fearing for their safety.

The refinery supplies up to 40 per cent of the capital's petrol and about half of its diesel fuel, and the extent of the damage to the facility is still unclear. The attack is seen as a significant escalation of the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, and has sparked fears of further strikes on civilian targets.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has issued a statement saying that if Ukraine burns, Moscow will burn, and has threatened to take further action against Russia. The Russian president has yet to comment publicly on the strike, but officials and state media have been quick to respond, with some calling the attack a 'terrorist act'. The attack has also raised questions about the effectiveness of Russia's air-defence systems, with many Muscovites expressing concerns about their safety.

The attack is a stark demonstration of Ukraine's growing ability to strike deep inside Russia with its increasingly sophisticated, largely domestically produced long-range drones. The attack on the oil refinery is a significant escalation of the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, and has sparked fears of further strikes on civilian targets. The attack is also a challenge to Russia's air-defence systems, which have been strained by the sheer scale of the attack.

The mix of weapons used by Ukraine may also have played a role in the success of the attack, with some reports suggesting that jet-powered missile drones were used. These drones are faster and more difficult to intercept than conventional propeller-driven drones, and pose a growing challenge for Russian air defences. The attack on the oil refinery is a significant escalation of the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, and has sparked fears of further strikes on civilian targets.

The attack is also a challenge to Russia's air-defence systems, which have been strained by the sheer scale of the attack. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has issued a statement saying that if Ukraine burns, Moscow will burn, and has threatened to take further action against Russia. The Russian president has yet to comment publicly on the strike, but officials and state media have been quick to respond, with some calling the attack a 'terrorist act'.

The attack has also raised questions about the effectiveness of Russia's air-defence systems, with many Muscovites expressing concerns about their safety. The attack on the oil refinery is a significant escalation of the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, and has sparked fears of further strikes on civilian targets. The attack is also a challenge to Russia's air-defence systems, which have been strained by the sheer scale of the attack.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has issued a statement saying that if Ukraine burns, Moscow will burn, and has threatened to take further action against Russia. The Russian president has yet to comment publicly on the strike, but officials and state media have been quick to respond, with some calling the attack a 'terrorist act'. The attack has also raised questions about the effectiveness of Russia's air-defence systems, with many Muscovites expressing concerns about their safety





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Ukraine Russia Drone Attack Moscow Oil Refinery Widespread Damage Injuries

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