Ukraine Launches Largest Drone Attack on Crimean Bridge

Ukraine strikes the strategic Crimean Bridge in its biggest drone campaign, targeting Russian logistics as Moscow intensifies attacks on Kyiv infrastructure.

Ukraine has initiated its most significant drone offensive against Russia n territory since the onset of the full-scale war, targeting the strategic Crimean Bridge. This major strike on the Kerch Bridge, which connects mainland Russia to the occupied Crimean peninsula, marks a critical escalation in Kyiv's long-range capabilities. The operation represents a direct response to intensifying Russia n assaults on Ukrainian cities and the failure of recent peace negotiations.

The Scale of the Aerial Barrage

The Russian defense ministry reported intercepting and destroying 2,049 drones within a single 24-hour period, confirming the unprecedented scope of this attack. Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin stated that approximately 600 drones targeted the Moscow region overnight, with the majority neutralized by air defense systems. This massive coordinated effort across 15 Russian regions, including the capital, signals a shift in Ukraine's strategy to strike deep into Russian administrative and logistical hubs.

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Impact on Crimean Bridge Logistics

The specific strike on the Crimean Bridge caused visible damage, with videos circulating on Russian Telegram channels showing an explosion and a large fireball in the night sky. Sergei Aksyonov, the Russia-backed governor of Crimea, confirmed that traffic would be restricted until at least midday while emergency services assessed the situation. Rail traffic resumed on Monday morning, but Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the damage as minor, noting that a full assessment was underway.

Historical Context of the Kerch Structure

Opened in 2018, the Kerch Bridge serves as a vital military supply route for Russian forces following the 2014 annexation of Crimea. It has been targeted before, most notably in October 2022, when a truck bomb disguised as building materials caused severe damage and killed five people. The Security Service of Ukraine later claimed responsibility for that initial attack, which involved 21 tonnes of explosives and served as a significant humiliation for President Vladimir Putin.

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Russia's Counter-Offensive in Kyiv

While Ukraine focused on the south, Russia intensified air strikes on Ukraine, particularly targeting bridges in Kyiv. These attacks have damaged businesses, warehouses, and residential buildings, causing widespread disruption to daily life in the Ukrainian capital. Ukrainian authorities have not immediately commented on the specific details of the Crimean Bridge strike, but the simultaneous pressure on both fronts highlights the escalating intensity of the conflict.

Strategic Implications for Both Nations

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has warned that Russia aims to divide Ukraine along the Dnipro River, cutting power distribution and leaving millions without electricity in winter. Pro-Kremlin reporter Alexander Kots noted that bridges leading to Crimea have been systematically attacked recently, disrupting Russian military logistics. This latest barrage follows the end of US-led peace talks last week without a breakthrough, suggesting Kyiv is leveraging its drone capabilities to pressure Moscow on multiple fronts.