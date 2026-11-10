Ukraine Peace Talks in Abu Dhabi Aim for Final End to War

US officials seek a final end to the Russia-Ukraine war in trilateral Abu Dhabi talks, with Nato and sanctions on the table as European concerns grow.

US officials said they would seek a final end to the war between Russia and Ukraine, beginning with trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. The Ukraine peace talks mark the first substantive negotiations between the two countries since February. They also come after the United States launched joint strikes with Israel against Iran, and after bruising midterm elections that have weakened Donald Trump at home.

The Trump administration is pushing a proposal that would reshape the security relationship between Russia and Europe. Administration officials say the plan involves drawing a new long-term security architecture across the continent, a goal that European officials view with growing caution.

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How the Abu Dhabi Talks Are Structured

The Abu Dhabi talks are designed to bring Russia, Ukraine and the United States to the same table. A US administration official said the United States would need Europe at the table to end the war, which signals that European capitals are expected to take part in shaping any settlement.

The official said negotiators could revive the Nato-Russia Council, a forum that was suspended after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Negotiators could also consider lifting sanctions against Russia as part of a deal, according to the same official.

US officials also said they had discussed with Russia potential security guarantees for Ukraine similar to Nato's Article 5, the collective defence clause that protects member states in case of an attack. Russia has strongly opposed Nato admitting Ukraine or Western countries placing troops inside Ukraine.

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Competing Views on Security Guarantees and Nato

Europe's main concern is that Russia may hold firm on its demand that Nato reduce its military footprint across eastern Europe. European officials warn that such a outcome would leave allies vulnerable to Moscow's influence at a time of historic tensions with the West.

Vladimir Putin has complained about Nato's eastward expansion for years and has sought to renegotiate the balance of power between Nato and Russia. Analysts note that such demands have never before been embraced by a sitting US administration, which has made clear it is eager to reach a deal.

One US administration official said a US security guarantee would be a very big deal in terms of resources, funding and military support, and that the decision would ultimately rest with Trump and Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Critics remain sceptical about what would trigger such guarantees, noting that Article 5 does not oblige Nato member states to defend others and that cyberattacks and other forms of hybrid warfare have blurred the line for what requires a military response.

Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and a lead negotiator for the United States, outlined a potential new framework in general terms on Monday. He said the United States would seek stronger consultation, reliable crisis communications, greater military transparency and reciprocal measures to reduce escalation risks, while fully respecting the sovereignty and independent decision-making of every nation.

Kaja Kallas, the European Union's top diplomat, responded at a G7 foreign ministers meeting on Monday. She said Europe already has a security architecture in place, including international agreements under which Russia has undertaken obligations on sovereignty and territorial integrity, and argued that the core problem is that Russia is not respecting those agreements.

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What the Talks Mean for Europe and Ukraine

European delegations from Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy and the European Union will meet US negotiators in Abu Dhabi to discuss the long-term security architecture between Russia and Europe. Their stated aim is to work out how to reduce future conflicts.

A European security official from a country attending the talks said the US proposal was not yet clear. The official added that European delegations were bracing for the United States to pose serious concessions to Russia during the Abu Dhabi consultations.

Trump has said that Ukraine would be expected to give up territory in a final deal, and that the outcome would take a little bit different shape. After meeting Kremlin adviser Kirill Dmitriev last week, Trump said he would seek a big, beautiful agreement that might involve all of Europe.

Critics worry that Trump and Putin could try to go over the heads of European leaders to negotiate a peace that gives serious concessions to Russia. A US administration official acknowledged that there is a lot of baggage in Europe around this idea, pointing to Russia's 2021 proposal that was viewed as an ultimatum to Nato to withdraw from eastern Europe.

In 2021, Russia issued a list of demands to Nato that included a ban on expansion to new countries including Ukraine, a withdrawal of troops to its pre-1997 borders and limits on where it could place missiles. Nato rejected that proposal, and Russia invaded Ukraine less than a month later.

The US administration official said the existing framework has not prevented a long war. We have to build something new that works today, the official said, adding that the goal is a final end to the war.