Ukraine Rejects Russia's One-Day Ceasefire as Attacks Continue

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy criticizes Russia's two-day ceasefire proposal, calling it insufficient amid ongoing attacks. The conflict escalates with deadly strikes in Zaporizhzhia and Kramatorsk, while Russia reports drone attacks in Chuvashia and Crimea.

Ukraine has condemned Russia's decision to halt strikes for just one day during its Victory Day military parade, calling it insufficient while the country continues to face relentless attacks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy criticized Moscow's two-day ceasefire proposal, stating that it was not enough given the ongoing destruction and loss of life. The ceasefire, announced by Russia to coincide with the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, was met with skepticism by Kyiv, which instead proposed an open-ended ceasefire starting at 9pm Irish time on Wednesday. Zelenskiy emphasized that Russia's actions showed no signs of preparing to end hostilities, with Moscow instead intensifying its attacks.

In the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, a Russian air strike using guided aerial bombs and drones killed at least 12 people and injured 20 others, according to regional governor Ivan Fedorov. The attack damaged residential buildings, a car repair service, and a car wash, sparking fires at a shop and an unidentified enterprise. Footage from Reuters Television showed flames engulfing cars and a garage, with huge clouds of black smoke billowing into the sky.

Medics attended to the injured, many of whom were covered in blood, on an adjacent street. Zaporizhzhia city council secretary Rehina Kharchenko described the attack as a cynical strike, noting that emergency services were unable to approach the location for a long time due to the ongoing drone attacks. Further northeast, in the frontline city of Kramatorsk, three aerial bombs dropped by Russian forces killed six people and injured 12 others, according to prosecutors in eastern Donetsk Region.

Ukrainian President Zelenskiy condemned these attacks as senseless terrorist strikes, stating that they had no military justification and occurred daily. In the Poltava region, a Russian overnight strike on gas production facilities killed five people, including one in the neighboring Kharkiv region. The governor of northern Sumy region reported that Russian strikes had injured six people, with two in hospital.

Meanwhile, in Russia, a Ukrainian drone attack on the central Chuvashia region killed two people, according to the Russian state news agency TASS. Officials in Russian-held Crimea said air defense units had repelled an attack by Ukrainian drones. Russia's defense ministry reported intercepting 93 Ukrainian drones over a seven-hour period ending at 6pm Irish time over Crimea and several regions in southern and central Russia.

The escalating violence underscores the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, with civilians bearing the brunt of the conflict





IrishTimes / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ukraine-Russia War Ceasefire Zaporizhzhia Attack Kramatorsk Bombing Victory Day Parade

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Leinster exorcise demons of Aviva nightmare but have one battle remaining'It can be tough at times but we’d rather have that high level of expectation than fans to be happy to see us just to reach the semi-finals or lose a few games.'

Read more »

The 30 best video games ever made, including the only perfect oneTrusted journalism since 1859

Read more »

Much to like about one-off housing and country lifeTrusted journalism since 1859

Read more »

Nearly one-third of public sector job candidates fail to show for interview or assessmentTrusted journalism since 1859

Read more »

The key talking points after All-Ireland senior football round one drawPlum ties and old connections are the theme of the day after today’s pairings emerged.

Read more »

Putin declares two-day ceasefire for war commemoration, Zelenskiy announces his own oneTrusted journalism since 1859

Read more »