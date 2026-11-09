Ukraine Russia Peace Talks Abu Dhabi Delegation Details

Ukraine and Russia send delegations to Abu Dhabi for talks with Trump envoys Kushner and Witkoff. Details on US role and security concerns for Europe included.

Kyiv and Moscow are preparing to dispatch high-level delegations to Abu Dhabi for crucial negotiations on Tuesday and Wednesday. These meetings will bring together politicians, diplomats, and military figures from both warring nations. The discussions will be held under the guidance of US president Donald Trump selected envoys.

US Envoys Lead Peace Efforts

Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff have been appointed as the primary intermediaries for these peace talks. The United States aims to establish practical arrangements that address the security concerns of all involved parties. Kushner stated the goal is to create an enduring framework for long-term European security and stability. He emphasized that any new agreement must fully respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of every nation involved. Paris has confirmed that France and other European entities will also be represented at the summit. It remains unclear exactly what role European diplomats will play in the final negotiations.

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Ukraine Demands Security Guarantees

Ukraine has expressed readiness for a full ceasefire and a comprehensive peace summit. Kyiv is in urgent need of additional US Patriot air defence missiles to protect its infrastructure. Russian strikes have devastated Ukraine power grid and other critical national assets. The United States has currently halted the immediate delivery of these rockets citing domestic needs. Ukraine insists it will not abandon eastern areas that Moscow has failed to capture militarily. These territories form a crucial defensive line for the Ukrainian national defence strategy.

Russian Expectations and NATO Concerns

Russia expects the United States to support its goal of a smaller and more controllable Ukraine. The Kremlin seeks a veto on NATO expansion into eastern Europe as a core negotiating point. Moscow also demands an immediate end to all current economic sanctions imposed by the West. Kushner proposal for a new European security architecture aligns with Russian desires to dismantle current NATO structures. The Kremlin hopes to minimize Europe role in the peace process to suit its strategic interests. Donald Trump has frequently expressed a preference for Moscow positions during previous diplomatic interactions.

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Geopolitical Stakes and Future Outlook

Donald Trump recently claimed he could end Europe biggest war since 1945 in a single day. He suggested Ukraine will emerge from the process with a different territorial shape. US officials are concerned about Ukraine vulnerabilities following Republicans losses in midterm elections. Kyiv fears the United States may demand sweeping concessions to secure a quick political win. Ukraine wants Europe to be fully involved in substantive talks rather than being sidelined. Kyiv proposes an energy ceasefire as a first step toward a broader and more lasting truce.

Slim Chances for Immediate Breakthrough

The chances of a major breakthrough during these initial Abu Dhabi discussions remain slim. Moscow has little incentive to compromise while it believes it can achieve most of its goals. The United States appears willing to pressure Kyiv into accepting difficult territorial adjustments. Ukraine cannot surrender heavily fortified areas that would serve as a springboard for future aggression. Details on key elements such as security guarantees and war reparations remain vague at best. The next steps in this diplomatic process will require intense scrutiny from global observers.