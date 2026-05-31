Ukraine's Drone War: Turning the Tide Against Russia

The article discusses Ukraine's recent improvement in fortunes and its role in the drone war against Russia. It highlights the mass production of drones by Ukrainian military technology company Fire Point and the impact of these drones on Russia's ground forces and morale.

Ukrainian servicemen of Khartia brigade launch a drone towards Russian positions at the front line in the Kharkiv region. Shtilierman, co-founder of the Ukrainian military technology company Fire Point , produces about 300 long- and medium-range FP-1 and FP-2 drones a day at a cost of about €50,000 each.

The unmanned aerial vehicles, or UAVs, hit Russian targets every day. They play a huge role in Ukraine’s recent improvement in fortunes, together with other innovations in the country’s drone war. Kyiv has taken the war to its enemy while slowing Russia’s advances on the battlefield – despite reduced support from allies. We do ambushes near Russian airports, Shtilierman said as he described a tactic against enemy aircraft used in recent weeks in occupied Crimea.

He added that pilots equip fixed-wing FP-1 ‘mother ships’ with two bomb-laden quadcopters – UAVs propelled by four rotors – so they can ‘sit near a Russian airport, wait until a plane comes to the airport, and then demolish it’. Months after the country’s morale hit a nadir and its allies despaired, Ukraine’s turnaround has challenged the long-held conventional wisdom that Russia’s bigger and better-equipped army can outlast Kyiv’s – boosting Ukrainians’ self-assurance to a level not seen in years.

Ukrainian military officials and western experts agree that the country’s military is stronger than at any time since Trump’s return to office, as it fills gaps left by the US through increased European aid and greater self-sufficiency. In particular, the mass production of UAVs – at a scale and speed hard to imagine just a year ago – allows Kyiv to wage the long-range drone war and maintain a shorter-range ‘kill zone’ along the front line.

This has largely compensated for Ukraine’s shortage of troops, slowing Russian offensives many feared would accelerate last year and this spring. The Kremlin still holds out hope of overrunning Ukrainian forces this year and is inching forward most months.

But the war’s new phase marks a dramatic contrast with the start of the year, when Moscow held the initiative on the battlefield and a Russian winter air campaign destroyed much of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, bringing Kyiv – a city of around four million residents – to the brink of catastrophe. In advance of Moscow’s Victory Day parade on May 9th, an annual commemoration of the defeat of Nazi Germany and display of military might, Russian authorities appeared unusually uneasy.

Amid speculation that Ukraine might target Red Square with drones, security was tightened and celebrations scaled back to include only foot soldiers. The parade went ahead but not before Zelenskiy mockingly ‘authorised’ the event to proceed, issuing an official decree on the presidential website promising not to strike Moscow. In Russia, resentment is deepening over a war that has crept ever closer to home.

Ukrainian drone strikes are a regular occurrence as far from the front line as the Ural Mountains. A televised speech by Russian president Vladimir Putin at a Victory Day military parade in Moscow on May 9th. State pollster Vtsiom’s index of ‘personal protest potential’, an indicator of respondents’ willingness to take part in demonstrations, rose to 25 per cent in April – its highest level since the war began.

‘Everyone is furious. People are in full agreement this is a catastrophe,’ a senior Russian businessman says.

‘It has to be resolved somehow. ’ On the battlefield, Russia’s ground forces have struggled to make headway under the constant threat of Ukrainian drones, even after the onset of spring eased conditions for fighting





IrishTimes / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ukraine Drone War Fire Point FP-1 And FP-2 Drones Russian Positions Kharkiv Region Red Square Moscow Russian Ground Forces Russian Morale Russian Winter Air Campaign Russian Victory Day Parade Russian President Vladimir Putin Russian Pollster Vtsiom's Index Of 'Personal P Russian Businessman's Resentment Over The War

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