Volodymyr Zelenskiy praises Ukrainian forces for sinking the Merkury corvette in Libya and hitting cargo vessels in the Baltic, extending the war's reach.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy has publicly commended his military and security services for executing complex naval drone operations that struck Russian assets in both Libya and the Baltic Sea. These coordinated attacks involved the sinking of the modern Russian corvette Merkury and the damaging of cargo vessels, marking a significant expansion of Kyiv's asymmetric warfare capabilities far beyond the immediate borders of Ukraine and Russia.

Mediterranean and Libyan Naval Operations

The Security Service of Ukraine confirmed that marine drones successfully targeted the Merkury corvette while it was docked in a naval base at Benghazi, Libya. This vessel is recognized as one of the most advanced ships currently in the Russian navy and had only entered active service three years prior to the strike. Zelenskiy stated that the operation resulted in the destruction of the 105-meter, 2,000-tonne warship alongside a Russian Ka-27 combat helicopter.

Also read Ukraine Destroys Russian Corvette Merkury in Libya Drone Strike

Simultaneously, Ukrainian forces struck the Angara cargo ship in the Mediterranean Sea near Libya. Both the Angara and another targeted vessel, the Sparta II, are currently under sanctions imposed by Ukraine and the United States due to their involvement in transporting weapons for Moscow. Zelenskiy thanked the warriors of the Security Service of Ukraine and all defence forces involved, describing the missions as exemplary responses to ongoing Russian aggression.

The geopolitical context of these strikes is heightened by the political division in Libya. Moscow maintains close ties with the regime of military commander Khalifa Haftar, who controls eastern Libya from Benghazi. Conversely, Ukrainian troops are reportedly based in the west of the country, which is administered by an internationally recognized government from Tripoli. While Kyiv has not officially confirmed that its troops provide training to government forces or utilize Libyan territory for striking Russian shipping, the location of these attacks aligns with Moscow's strategic alliances in the region.

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Baltic Sea Escalation and Regional Reactions

Ukrainian drone forces have increasingly extended their operational range into the Baltic Sea, targeting Russian naval and military-linked vessels in recent months. On Saturday, a drone strike ignited the Sparta II as it sailed from Saint Petersburg to the Russian Baltic enclave of Kaliningrad. The 121-meter cargo ship is owned by a company providing services to the Russian defence ministry. Rescue ships in the Baltic were dispatched to extinguish the fire, but the vessel sustained significant damage from the aerial attack.

Finnish prime minister Petteri Orpo acknowledged the spillover effects of the conflict, stating that war is encroaching on their immediate vicinity. He affirmed that Ukraine retains the right to fight back against the aggressor. Similarly, Estonian prime minister Kristen Michal noted that the targeting of Russian vessels in the Baltic is neither surprising nor unprecedented, suggesting that Estonia and other allies must prepare for such incidents as part of the evolving security landscape.

The escalation in the Baltic region follows other notable Ukrainian successes, including the damage inflicted on the Naro-Fominsk missile ship in the Gulf of Finland and the striking of the corvette Boiky in the Kronstadt naval base outside Saint Petersburg in June. Moscow has reacted strongly to these developments, with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov labeling the increase in drone strikes as very dangerous and indicative of an escalation in regional tension.

Strategic Impact and Shadow Fleet Targeting

These operations represent a critical component of Ukraine's strategy to counter Russia's massive military advantage through asymmetric drone warfare. The Ukrainian military has become a global leader in manufacturing and deploying attack drones capable of destroying tanks, warships, and industrial infrastructure. By targeting vessels like the Arctic Metagaz, which was crippled in March while sailing from Murmansk, Kyiv aims to disrupt the shadow fleet that Russia uses to circumvent western sanctions and maintain fuel export revenues.

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Ukrainian officials report that their drones have now flown more than 3,000 kilometers to strike energy sites in Siberia and have frequently targeted Russian shipping in the Baltic. The strikes on the Merkury, Angara, and Sparta II demonstrate Kyiv's ability to project power across multiple theatres, disrupting logistics and damaging high-value assets. As the conflict enters its fifth year, these long-range operations continue to pose a significant strategic challenge to Russian naval and commercial activities.