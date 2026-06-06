During a keynote speech by President Vladimir Putin at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Ukrainian drone attacks targeted critical infrastructure, prompting widespread defense measures and civilian evacuations.

In a dramatic turn of events, President Vladimir Putin was delivering a speech at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum when a coordinated drone attack from Ukraine struck the city and its surrounding area.

The assault took place on Saturday, the final day of the significant investment forum. The barrage of drones inflicted extensive damage on the frontier region: a defense ministry facility in the Lomonosovsky district was set ablaze, and operations at Russia's second‑largest commercial airport were disrupted for several hours. Russian air‑defence units managed to shoot down 144 drones over the Leningrad region, according to Governor Alexander Drozdenko's post on Telegram, which he described as an unprecedented operation.

An evacuation of nearby residents was partially carried out following the fire at the defense ministry site. In addition, the Kronstadt naval base on Kotlin Island, situated to the west of St. Petersburg, was briefly closed to traffic as the district administration took containment measures. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy confirmed that the attacks were aimed at the Russian navy's arsenals as well as Kronstadt.

He additionally stated that an oil depot in the Krasnodar region of southern Russia was struck during the operation, as reported on his social media. The Leningrad region is a key commodities export hub in north‑western Russia and has been a frequent target for Ukraine throughout the year; previous attacks have damaged energy export terminals. As of now, no damage to ports or export infrastructure has been reported from Saturday's incursion.

Earlier this week, the forum's ambiance was already marred when Ukrainian long‑range drones struck an oil terminal in St. Petersburg, being the latest deep‑penetration attack into Russian territory. The Kronstadt base also endured attacks at that time, prompting Russian authorities to assess potential breaches. Through the cascade of aerial bombardment, the civilian toll has grown, with at least 12 people killed and more than 70 injured across Russia over the past day, according to regional authorities.

Governor Vadym Filashkin of Donetsk reported six deaths in his region, while Governor Oleksandr Prokudin of Kherson noted an additional six deaths and 27 injuries. On Friday, Putin used the forum stage to reject Zelenskiy's call for a meeting, refusing to consider a negotiated end to a war that now extends into its fifth year. Amid growing tensions, the Russian Ministry of Defence continued its counter‑offensive operations on Ukrainian soil while simultaneously defending its infrastructural assets from targeted drone assaults.

The fallout of these attacks extends beyond immediate physical damage. The disruption of air‑traffic and economic operations caused by drone strikes underscores the fragility of Russia's urban infrastructure amid escalating conflict. The international community watches closely as the conflict scales, and the resilience of critical transport and commercial nodes remains a priority. Russia's air‑defence response, with 144 drones intercepted, is a testament to the country's capability to mitigate modern drone warfare, but also highlights the increasing need for advanced counter‑measures.

In the broader geopolitical context, these actions intensify the risk of escalation, and prompt considerations regarding the stability of the Russian‑Ukrainian border and the security of global economic hubs. The ongoing conflict also carries significant humanitarian consequences. The casualties reported across multiple regions underscore the civilian margin that bears the brunt of the war.

Despite the heavy-handed defensive and punitive strikes, the central concern remains the protection of non‑combatants and the restoration of essential services and supply chains that have been catastrophically affected. This incident at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum serves as a reminder of the complexity of modern warfare where economic, military, and civilian spheres intersect, emphasizing the necessity of comprehensive counter‑measures, diplomatic outreach, and humanitarian relief efforts to address both the immediate and long‑term needs arising from the conflict.





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