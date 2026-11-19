A 23-year-old Ukrainian national faces charges for multiple sexual assaults in Drogheda. Judge O'Reilly sets strict bail terms including psychiatric assessment and daily sign-ins at the Garda station.

A 23-year-old man of Ukrainian nationality appeared before Dundalk District Court this week facing three counts of sexual assault in Drogheda. The defendant is accused of targeting two women and a teenage schoolgirl across a four-day period in November. Judge Brendan O'Reilly remanded the accused in custody while setting conditional bail terms for his upcoming appearance at Drogheda District Court on Monday.

Charges and Court Proceedings

The court heard that the defendant is charged with two sexual assaults on November 11th and one additional assault on November 15th last. Det Garda Dónal Molloy provided evidence of the arrest which took place at 11:40am on Thursday. When the first charge was put to him after caution, the defendant stated he had not tried to rape the victim. He later confirmed his guilt to the second count and pleaded guilty to the third count.

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Alleged Assaults on November 11

The first complainant was waiting to be collected by her father at 4:40pm on November 11 when a man on an e-scooter approached her. The accused allegedly put his arm around her shoulder, turned her around, and attempted to kiss her while grabbing her buttocks. He remained on his scooter and continued to loop around her with his hood up and without speaking. Shortly before 6pm on the same day, the same woman was walking near a housing estate entrance when she felt a sting and turned to see she had been slapped on the bottom. The man left the scene on his e-scooter immediately after the incident.

Third Assault and Victim Fear

The third alleged incident occurred around 10pm on November 15th in the same general area. A man approached another woman from behind and attempted to kiss her. She pushed him off but he pushed her into a wall and tried to touch her private area. The court heard the woman managed to push him off again. Due to the fear she experienced during this attack, she left the jurisdiction immediately. Gardaí are also attempting to identify a fourth alleged victim who was pinned to a wall and assaulted during the same timeframe.

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Defendant Status and Risk Concerns

The defendant is a Ukrainian national holding a temporary permit that allows him to reside in Ireland until February 2027. The court heard he fled to Ireland to avoid compulsory enlistment in the Ukrainian army and has no other ties to the State. He is employed as a general operative in a local factory. Both Det Garda Dónal Molloy and Sgt Laura Blanche expressed serious concerns about the risk of reoffending if bail were granted. They stressed that a passport is not necessary to leave the jurisdiction and cited the repeated nature of the alleged attacks.

Bail Conditions and Next Steps

Defence solicitor Catherine Taaffe argued her client enjoys the presumption of innocence and offered to surrender his passport. She noted he has €1,500 in cash for bail and is prepared to sign on twice daily at his local Garda station. Judge Brendan O'Reilly set the bond at €1,000 with an independent surety of €5,000. Strict bail conditions include surrendering his passport, observing a curfew from 8pm to 8am, and daily sign-ins. He must also undergo a psychiatric assessment while in custody and provide a sick cert if he does not attend work as scheduled.