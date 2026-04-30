A comprehensive survey by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology reveals evolving Ukrainian attitudes towards the US, Russia, Europe, and NATO, highlighting deep-seated changes in public opinion amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions.

A recent survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) reveals that the majority of Ukrainians do not support either side in the ongoing conflict between the US and Iran.

The poll, led by executive director Anton Grushetskyi, indicates a complex and evolving perception of international relations among the Ukrainian population. While 54 percent of respondents initially viewed Donald Trump's election as beneficial for Ukraine in 2016, this sentiment has shifted dramatically over the past year, with 70 percent now believing his presidency has been detrimental to their country.

Despite this, 55 percent of Ukrainians maintain a favorable view of the US, a figure that rises to 80 percent when considering their opinion of ordinary Americans. Interestingly, a similar percentage of Ukrainians hold a favorable view of ordinary Russians, although this sentiment has significantly declined since the full-scale invasion in 2022, with 80 percent now expressing dislike for Russians and 95 percent for Vladimir Putin.

The survey highlights a deepening divide in Ukrainian public opinion, particularly in regions that were once more favorably inclined towards Russia. Cities like Kharkiv, Odesa, and Dnipro, which are predominantly Russian-speaking and have suffered heavy casualties, have seen a surge in anti-Russian sentiment. Grushetskyi notes that the shelling of these cities by Russian forces has led to a sense of betrayal among the local population, with many feeling that their former brothers and sisters have turned against them.

This emotional response is further intensified by the fact that approximately 80 percent of Ukrainians know someone who has been killed in the conflict. The survey also delves into Ukrainian attitudes towards Europe, revealing a nuanced perspective. While 90 percent of Ukrainians express a desire to join the European Union, only 70 percent would actually vote in a referendum on the matter.

Trust in Europe stands at 50 percent, with 25 to 30 percent expressing distrust and 20 percent remaining undecided. Grushetskyi attributes this shift to a growing sense of cynicism and pragmatism among Ukrainians, who were initially more romantic about the EU in the early days of the full-scale invasion. Despite this, Europe remains a symbol of hope for a better future, with 55 to 60 percent of Ukrainians still considering it an ally.

In terms of security guarantees, the survey finds that 52 percent of Ukrainians would trust Europe to provide assistance in the event of another Russian attack, compared to only 40 percent who believe in the reliability of US security guarantees. This is a significant consideration for President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who has made obtaining US security guarantees a prerequisite for any peace deal. Grushetskyi emphasizes that without trust in US support, peace deals would be meaningless for Ukraine.

The survey also touches on Ukrainian attitudes towards NATO, revealing a notable level of disillusionment. About 50 percent of Ukrainians would be willing to renounce joining NATO forever in exchange for peace, while 60 percent would accept a 20- or 30-year postponement. This skepticism extends to Article 5 protection, which theoretically guarantees that all NATO allies would go to war if one were attacked.

The survey highlights the broken promises of the 1994 Budapest Memorandum, under which Ukraine gave up its nuclear weapons in exchange for protection. With 70 to 80 percent of Ukrainians now wanting to obtain nuclear weapons, a Russian demand for the demilitarization of the Ukrainian army is seen as a non-negotiable red line.

The survey also addresses perceptions of anti-Semitism in Ukraine, noting that despite the country's historical association with the Holocaust, nearly 70 percent of Ukrainians expressed solidarity with Israel following the October 7, 2023, attacks. This complex landscape of public opinion underscores the multifaceted nature of Ukrainian society and its evolving relationship with the international community





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