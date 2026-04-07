Ulster and Connacht March On: Challenge Cup Quarter-Finals Loom

Both Ulster and Connacht are two wins away from a potential Challenge Cup final, setting up exciting quarter-final matches against French opposition. Connacht, on a six-game winning streak, will face top seeds Montpellier, while Ulster also secured a narrow victory.

Ulster and Connacht are now just two wins away from a potential final clash in Bilbao, igniting Irish rugby fans' hopes for a Challenge Cup decider at the San Mamés on May 22nd. Both provinces secured victories in their round of 16 matches last weekend, setting the stage for intriguing quarter-finals against French opponents. Connacht , under Stuart Lancaster's guidance, continued their impressive streak, achieving their sixth consecutive win by defeating the Sharks in Galway on Friday night.

Despite the Sharks fielding a stronger team than anticipated, including Springboks like Eben Etzebeth and Ox Nché, Connacht's defense and attacking prowess shone, paving the way for a formidable quarter-final encounter. Connacht now faces the top-seeded Montpellier in France this Saturday, who advanced with a dominant victory over Perpignan, highlighting the seriousness with which they are approaching this competition, even amidst a solid Top 14 season. This will be a significant challenge for Connacht to keep Montpellier at bay with a solid defense and a clinical attack. \Connacht's victory over the Sharks showcased their defensive resilience, with an impressive 94% tackle completion rate on 180 tackles. Lancaster's focus on improving Connacht's defense, implemented last summer, is now clearly visible in their recent results. Connacht has allowed an average of just 14 points per game during their six-win run. Moreover, Connacht's attacking efficiency has been remarkable, scoring four tries from only six entries into the Sharks' 22, resulting in a 4.8 points per visit. The team’s varied attack means they’re well capable of scoring from much longer distance. Connacht's scrum was also a key factor, with 20-year-old Billy Bohan and 25-year-old Sam Illo performing superbly against the experienced Sharks front row, Nché and Koch, apart from a single penalty concession in the first half. Illo, in particularly, is in fine form, and Bohan is going from strength to strength after gaining experiences in Ireland’s Six Nations camp. Connacht's opening try on Friday exemplifies their strategic play, with Matthew Devine, Cian Prendergast, Shane Jennings, Dave Heffernan, Bundee Aki and Chay Mullins all contributing to the build-up. Connacht will need to be at their best in the quarter-final. \However, Connacht faces a formidable challenge against Montpellier, who will be considered the favorites this weekend at Septeo Stadium. This quarter-final will be a test as Connacht had an agonizing pool-stage loss during a tough run of form in January in Montpellier. Immediately after the Challenge Cup visit to Montpellier, Lancaster's men will embark on a two-week URC tour of South Africa to face the Stormers and the Lions, demanding peak performance from the entire squad. Meanwhile, Ulster also maintained their winning momentum, narrowly defeating the Ospreys on Saturday night. The Ospreys’ late try was disallowed by the TMO due to a forward pass, leading to understandable frustration for the Welsh side. Both Ulster and Connacht have the potential to reach the final, setting up a potential all-Irish showdown for the Challenge Cup title. The quarter-finals will be tough, but the momentum is with the Irish provinces. These teams' success bodes well for Irish rugby





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