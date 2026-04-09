Ulster Announce Changes for Challenge Cup Quarter-Final Against La Rochelle

Ulster Rugby has announced two changes to their starting lineup for the upcoming Challenge Cup quarter-final clash against La Rochelle in Belfast. Following a narrow victory over Ospreys, Ulster is aiming for a semi-final berth, boosted by La Rochelle's weakened side. Key changes include the return of Tom Stewart at hooker and Jack Murphy at out-half. The team is prepared for a hard-fought match at Kingspan Stadium.

Ulster Rugby is poised for a crucial Challenge Cup quarter-final clash against La Rochelle in Belfast, with the province making two strategic alterations to their starting lineup. Following a hard-fought victory against Ospreys last weekend, Ulster now has a golden opportunity to advance to the semi-finals, especially given La Rochelle 's decision to field a team depleted by the absence of several key players.

The anticipation is palpable as the match at Kingspan Stadium nears, with fans eager to witness whether Ulster can capitalize on this advantageous situation. The team's performance in this high-stakes encounter will be pivotal in determining their progression in the tournament, and the coaching staff has carefully orchestrated a team capable of delivering a strong performance.\Key changes see Ireland international Tom Stewart returning to the hooker position, bolstering the front row's strength and experience. Jack Murphy is also reintroduced into the lineup, taking up the pivotal out-half role and adding creativity and strategic depth to the backline. These changes are expected to bring fresh energy and a renewed approach to the game. The forward pack remains formidable with Wallaby loosehead prop Angus Bell maintaining his position, joined by Ireland's Tom O'Toole at tighthead prop, creating a robust front row capable of withstanding La Rochelle's pressure. Captained by Iain Henderson in the second row, the team has a blend of experience and dynamism with Cormac Izuchukwu celebrating his 50th cap. The back row maintains its stability with David McCann, Nick Timoney, and Juarno Augustus, providing a strong defensive presence. The backline sees Murphy at 10 partnering with scrum-half Nathan Doak, while the center partnership of Stuart McCloskey and James Hume remains a key component of the attack strategy. The wings are manned by Zac Ward and Werner Kok, with Jacob Stockdale shifting to fullback, creating a dynamic and experienced backfield. The bench offers valuable support, with Jude Postlethwaite returning from injury and Harry Sheridan back from suspension, providing tactical options and additional strength as needed. These players represent the team's commitment to strategic depth and flexibility, crucial in a demanding knockout competition.\The inclusion of these players signifies Ulster's commitment to strategic depth and flexibility, both vital in the high-pressure environment of a knockout competition. Ulster understands the importance of this match and the opportunity before them. The squad understands their responsibilities, and the coaching team has prepared them for all contingencies. They are ready to exploit every opportunity, defend with tenacity, and put their game plan into action. With a formidable mix of experienced internationals and exciting young talent, Ulster is ready to seize their moment in the Challenge Cup. The atmosphere at Kingspan Stadium is expected to be electric, with fans ready to cheer their team on, fueling their performance and spurring them towards a place in the semi-finals. The team's collective goal is clear, and the game plan is well-defined. The players are united and ready to deliver a performance that will not only meet the high standards of the fans but also elevate the team towards their ultimate goal





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