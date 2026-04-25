Ulster Championship Preview: Armagh's Fight, Donegal's Depth, and Championship Outlook

An in-depth preview of the upcoming Ulster Senior Football Championship, analyzing key matchups including Armagh vs. Donegal, Clare vs. Kerry, Galway vs. Leitrim, and Roscommon vs. Mayo. The article also discusses team form, injuries, and historical context.

The upcoming Ulster Senior Football Championship promises a compelling narrative, heavily influenced by the contrasting styles and strengths of Armagh and Donegal . Armagh , fueled by a relentless ferocity under Kieran McGeeney, has demonstrated a renewed intensity, though recent injuries to key players like Ben Crealey and Callum O’Neill present significant challenges.

Despite these setbacks, McGeeney’s strategic squad management and the team’s impressive performance in extra time suggest a resilient unit capable of competing fiercely. However, their quarter-final draw against Donegal presents a formidable obstacle. Donegal, boasting a remarkable record under Jim McGuinness – having lost only once in 21 Ulster championship games since 2013 – are a team renowned for their depth and tactical acumen.

The league clash between the sides, while offering some insight, may not fully reflect the current capabilities of either team, particularly considering Armagh’s understrength lineup during that fixture. Elsewhere in the championship landscape, Clare face a daunting task against Kerry in Ennis. Clare’s historical record against Kerry is overwhelmingly in Kerry’s favor, with their last championship victory dating back to 1992 and a preceding win in 1949.

Last year’s provincial final saw Kerry secure an 11-point win, indicating the uphill battle Clare faces. Despite this, Clare will undoubtedly strive to curtail Kerry’s potent attack, but a historic upset appears unlikely.

Meanwhile, Galway, finishing joint fourth in Division 1 and considered All-Ireland contenders, are heavily favored against Leitrim, who finished second from bottom in Division 4. Leitrim hasn’t defeated Galway since 1994, and the disparity in league performance suggests a challenging encounter for the underdogs. The game could quickly become one-sided, highlighting the significant gap in quality between the two teams. Roscommon presents a unique enigma as they travel to Castlebar to face Mayo.

Their performance is often unpredictable, with a tendency to perform better when underestimated. However, the loss of suspended key player Daire Cregg, a top scorer in Division 1, is a considerable blow to their chances. Mayo, the highest-scoring team in the national league with 178 points, also demonstrated defensive solidity, conceding fewer points than Roscommon. The league clash between these teams saw Mayo emerge victorious, and their overall form suggests they are well-prepared for this encounter.

Down, having secured Division 3 championship, feel undervalued by many predictions. Under Conor Laverty, they have undergone a remarkable transformation since late 2022, becoming a cohesive and competitive unit. Their misfortune lies in facing a strong opponent in the quarter-final, a draw they likely wouldn’t have preferred. The championship promises a blend of established powerhouses and teams striving to defy expectations, setting the stage for a captivating series of matches





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Gaelic Football Ulster Championship Armagh Donegal Kerry Clare Galway Leitrim Mayo Roscommon Championship Preview

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