Ulster Final 2026: Kieran McGeeney's Fourth Attempt to Secure an Ulster Championship for Armagh; Gabriel Bannigan's Struggle for Home Advantage in the Final

Armagh's manager, Kieran McGeeney, aims for his team's first Ulster Championship title since 2008. He has lost three hours in the Ulster showdown after defeats to Derry in 2023 and back-to-back losses to Donegal. Monaghan's Gabriel Bannigan also wants to lift their first Ulster title in 2015 as underdogs in the final after a disappointing league campaign in Division One. The game is set to begin at 4.15 pm in Clones, and viewers can watch it live on RTÉ2 or stream it live on the RTÉ Player.

Kieran McGeeney's fourth attempt to secure an Ulster Championship for Armagh due to consecutive losses and extra-time defeats to Donegal; Gabriel Bannigan's bid for home advantage under home pressure as Monaghan, despite a disappointing league campaign, made it into the final with a win and sensational comeback against Derry in the semis.

Coach Rory Beggan, Darragh McElearney, Ryan O’Toole, Dylan Byrne, Cameron Dowd, Micheál McCarville, Karl Gallagher, Aaron Carey, Micheál Bannigan, Stephen O’Hanlon, Conor McCarthy, Andrew Woods, Stephen Mooney, Kian Mulligan, David Garland, Robbie Hanratty, Bobby McCaul, Gary Mohan, Max Maguire, Ryan McAnespie, Shane Hanratty, Oisin McGorman, Jack McCarron, Ryan Wylie. Good luck





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