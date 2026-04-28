Ulster Prepare for Toulon Clash with Focus on Opportunity and Avoiding Past Pitfalls

Ulster Rugby prepares to host Toulon in a European Challenge Cup semi-final, balancing the excitement of a rare home semi-final with the need to manage expectations and learn from previous disappointments. Coach Dan Murphy remains optimistic despite potential player absences and acknowledges the significance of the occasion for both veteran and younger players.

This week in Ulster rugby is defined by a delicate balance: managing expectations, avoiding complacency despite a semi-final home advantage, and learning from past disappointments.

The squad, including key players like Henry Slade, Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, and Ross Vintcent, are intensely focused on securing a place in the final in Bilbao next month. However, the path isn't without its challenges. Leinster presents a formidable opponent, and Ulster faces potential absences in their forward pack with props Angus Bell and Scott Wilson potentially unavailable, and veteran hooker Rob Herring confirmed to be sidelined.

Despite these concerns, coach Murphy expresses confidence in the fitness of James Hume, Bryn Ward, Tom O’Toole, Nick Timoney, and Jude Postlethwaite. The opportunity to host a European semi-final in Belfast is a rare occurrence, harking back to January 1999 when Ulster ultimately triumphed in the European Cup. The province recognizes the significance of Saturday’s clash against Toulon, viewing it as a crucial opportunity they must seize.

Murphy emphasizes the team’s consistent focus on reaching the top eight and their parallel commitment to the Challenge Cup, aiming for progression to the latter stages and the chance to play on home turf. He acknowledges the need to improve upon their first-half performance in the previous home game against Leinster, stressing the importance of a strong start this week.

The team is approaching the game with confidence and excitement, fully aware of the challenge posed by a very strong Toulon side. Murphy’s message is clear: they will be prepared for the test. This Challenge Cup semi-final represents new territory for Murphy and his coaching staff. Ulster’s previous experience at this stage of the competition dates back to 2021, a painful loss to Leicester Tigers.

The memory of that defeat serves as both a motivator and a source of pressure, fueling the desire to rewrite the narrative this time around. Players like Iain Henderson and Rob Herring, seasoned veterans, have never experienced a semi-final appearance like this, highlighting the special nature of the opportunity for the entire squad. This realization is particularly impactful for the younger players, emphasizing the importance of capitalizing on the present moment.

Murphy and his team are committed to leaving no stone unturned in their preparation, striving to deliver their best performance on the weekend. The focus is on meticulous preparation and ensuring every aspect is optimized to give Ulster the best possible chance of reaching the final. The weight of history and the desire to overcome past setbacks are driving forces as they prepare for this pivotal match





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Ulster Rugby Challenge Cup Toulon Semi-Final Dan Murphy Iain Henderson

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