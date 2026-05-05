Ulster Refocuses on URC Playoffs After Challenge Cup Success

Assistant coach Jimmy Duffy confirms Ulster’s full attention is now on securing a URC playoff spot, despite reaching the European Challenge Cup final, with crucial games against Stormers and Glasgow looming.

Following their successful qualification for the European Challenge Cup final, the Ulster rugby squad has immediately shifted its focus to securing a coveted playoff spot in the United Rugby Championship ( URC ).

Assistant coach Jimmy Duffy emphasized the team's dedication to achieving a top-eight finish in the URC, acknowledging the limited margin for error remaining in the competition. Ulster is currently holding the eighth position, precariously ahead of Connacht by just three points, making their upcoming matches crucial. This Friday, they face a formidable challenge in the form of league leaders, the Stormers, in what is the penultimate round of games before the playoffs commence.

Their league campaign concludes the following week with a home fixture against Glasgow. Duffy highlighted the players' awareness of the immediate task at hand, stressing the importance of avoiding distractions and maintaining concentration on the present challenge. He noted the team’s ability to quickly transition from the excitement of their European semi-final victory over Exeter, demonstrating their professionalism and commitment to both competitions.

Despite facing a growing list of injury concerns, the primary objective remains securing knockout rugby in the URC and striving for the highest possible league position. Duffy underscored the necessity of peak mental and physical preparation when confronting a team of the Stormers’ caliber, warning of the potential for a significant defeat if they are not fully prepared.

He praised the squad’s swift recovery and focused training sessions following the Exeter match, recognizing the demanding nature of competing against world-class athletes. The Stormers, currently at the top of the URC standings, possess a wealth of international talent and a potent attacking game, demanding the utmost respect from Ulster. Duffy specifically pointed to the numerous superstars within the Stormers’ ranks, emphasizing the need to acknowledge their quality to avoid being overwhelmed.

He acknowledged the significant challenge posed by both the Stormers and Glasgow, both teams brimming with international players and possessing considerable power and attacking prowess. The upcoming two weeks represent a monumental test for Ulster, requiring a substantial effort to overcome these formidable opponents. The coaching staff and players are fully aware of the difficulty of the task ahead, particularly facing a Stormers team that presents one of the toughest challenges in the league.

The team’s ability to compartmentalize and focus on each game as it comes will be vital to their success. The players understand the stakes and are determined to finish the season strongly, building on their European Challenge Cup final appearance. The coaching staff are confident that the team has the resilience and determination to overcome the obstacles in their path and achieve their goals.

The focus is on maximizing performance in each game and taking each challenge as it comes, with the ultimate aim of securing a playoff berth and making a strong push for the URC title. The team’s preparation will be meticulous, with a strong emphasis on tactical analysis and physical conditioning. The coaching staff will work closely with the players to ensure they are fully prepared for the challenges ahead, both mentally and physically.

The support of the Ulster fans will also be crucial, as the team looks to build on their home advantage and create a fortress atmosphere at the Kingspan Stadium. The players are eager to repay the fans’ unwavering support with strong performances and positive results. The team’s spirit is high, and they are united in their determination to achieve success.

The coaching staff are confident that the team has the potential to go far in both the URC and the European Challenge Cup, and they are committed to providing the players with the resources and support they need to reach their full potential. The focus remains firmly on the present, with the immediate priority being to secure a victory against the Stormers and maintain their position in the top eight of the URC standings





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Ulster URC Stormers Jimmy Duffy European Challenge Cup Playoffs Rugby Glasgow Kingspan Stadium Connacht

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