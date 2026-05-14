Ulster Rotate Squad for URC Clash Against Glasgow Warriors Ahead of Challenge Cup Final

Ulster head coach Richie Murphy has made changes to his squad for their upcoming URC clash against Glasgow Warriors. The team will be playing for play-off qualification and will face Glasgow at Affidea Stadium on Friday night. Big hitters like Nathan Doak and Cormac Izuchukwu drop to the bench, while academy duo Bryn Ward and Wilhelm De Klerk start. Rob Herring and James Hume both return from injury, with Tom O’Toole also back in the XV after missing last week’s draw with Stormers due to illness. Nick Timoney captains the team from openside flanker. There are limited tickets available for the home game, their last before the Challenge Cup final against Montpellier next Friday, 22 May, in Bilbao.

RICHIE MURPHY HAS rotated his Ulster side for their URC clash against Glasgow Warriors as the Challenge Cup final looms. Ulster welcome Glasgow to Affidea Stadium on Friday night with play-off qualification on the line.

Big hitters like Nathan Doak and Cormac Izuchukwu drop to the bench, while academy duo Bryn Ward and Wilhelm De Klerk start. Rob Herring and James Hume both return from injury, with Tom O’Toole also back in the XV after missing last week’s draw with Stormers due to illness. Nick Timoney captains the team from openside flanker.

There are limited tickets available for the home game, their last before the Challenge Cup final against Montpellier next Friday, 22 May, in Bilbao. Ulster (v Glasgow Warriors) Player appearances in brackets 15. Michael Lowry (134) 14. Werner Kok (33) 13.

James Hume (117) 12. Wilhelm De Klerk (2) 11. Zac Ward (28) 10. Jake Flannery (39) 9.

Conor McKee (21) 1. Sam Crean (18) 2. Rob Herring (269) 3. Tom O’Toole (140) 4.

Harry Sheridan (60) 5. Charlie Irvine (13) 6. Joe Hopes (11) 7. Nick Timoney (182 – captain) 8.

Bryn Ward (18) Replacements: 16. Tom Stewart (74) 17. Angus Bell (15) 18. Scott Wilson (55) 19.

Cormac Izuchukwu (53) 20. Lorcan McLoughlin (4) 21. Nathan Doak (108) 22. Jack Murphy (33) 23. Ethan McIlroy (76)





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Ulster Glasgow Warriors Challenge Cup Final Play-Off Qualification Rotated Squad Bryn Ward Wilhelm De Klerk Rob Herring James Hume Tom O’Toole Nick Timoney Affidea Stadium Montpellier Bilbao

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