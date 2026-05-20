Ulster Rugby Appoints Former All Blacks Loosehead Prop Clarke Dermody as New Forwards Coach

Ulster Rugby announces the addition of Clarke Dermody, a former All Blacks prop and experienced coach, as the new forwards coach. Dermody brings a wealth of playing and coaching expertise from his time with Highlanders and Tasman Mako, aiming to elevate Ulster’s performance.

Ulster Rugby has announced the appointment of New Zealander Clarke Dermody as the province’s new forwards coach , succeeding Jimmy Duffy. The 46-year-old former All Blacks loosehead prop will join the squad in the summer after a distinguished coaching career with Super Rugby side the Highlanders.

Dermody’s playing career saw him represent Southland, the Highlanders, and London Irish, amassing over 100 appearances before retiring due to injury in 2012. He also earned three Test caps for New Zealand, facing Ireland and England in 2006. Transitioning seamlessly from player to coach, Dermody began his coaching tenure with Southland Stags in 2014, where he focused on scrum techniques before joining Jamie Joseph’s Highlanders staff.

Under his guidance, Highlanders clinched their first Super Rugby title in 2015 and later secured a historic victory over the British & Irish Lions in 2017. In 2018, Dermody teamed up with current Ireland assistant coach Andrew Goodman at Tasman Mako, where they led the team to back-to-back National Provincial Championship victories in 2019 and 2020.

Returning to Highlanders in 2022, Dermody was appointed head coach before shifting to an assistant role in 2024 following a structural overhaul, with Jamie Joseph returning as head coach. Ulster head coach Richie Murphy praised Dermody’s pedigree and vision, stating, ‘Clarke brings a wealth of experience and a proven ability to nurture elite talent. We’re eager to see how his coaching philosophy will evolve our forwards play next season.

’ Dermody’s vast experience in elite-level rugby, both as a player and a coach, positions him as a formidable addition to Ulster’s coaching staff as they prepare for the upcoming season





The42_ie / 🏆 5. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Rugby Ulster Rugby Clarke Dermody Forwards Coach Super Rugby

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Armagh ends Ulster drought with extra time win over MonaghanArmagh have broken their own curse, winning the Ulster senior football championship for the first time since 2008, breaking an 18-year drought. Despite winning the All-Ireland in 2024, Armagh had never managed to win the province.

Read more »

Ulster get Rob Baloucoune boost ahead of Challenge Cup final against MontpellierNorthern province appear to be travelling to Bilbao without Rob Herring and Jacob Stockdale

Read more »

Stephen Rochford: Armagh’s ability to kill Monaghan’s momentum won them the Ulster finalThe Orchard County’s experience made a significant difference when the pendulum of the game started to sway

Read more »

The Rugby Hotbed of Bordeaux: A City of Culinary Excellence and Rugby GloryBordeaux, a city of over 1 million people, is a culinary paradise, known for its world-class wine and delicious cuisine. However, it is also a rugby hotbed, with the Stade Chaban-Delmas as its historic and iconic venue. UBB, the rugby club, has a passionate and engaged fanbase, creating a unique and engaging experience for both players and spectators.

Read more »