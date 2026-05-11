Ulster Rugby News: Nathan Doak Receives Yellow Card, Match Ends in a 38-38 Draw

This news article discusses the yellow card issued to Ulster's Nathan Doak by referee Andrea Piardi in a game against Stormers, where the match ended in a 38-38 draw. It also mentions the suspected head collision and the referee's decision, as well as Connacht's win over Munster and the importance of the results for next season and head coach Robbie Henshaw's recent article about the effects of head injuries.

Ulster's Nathan Doak receives a yellow card from referee Andrea Piardi , and the match resulted in a 38-38 draw. Doak was involved in a suspected illegal head collision during the match, and the incident was referred to TMO .

The referee awarded a penalty try to Stormers after finding that the collision was to the head. Doak was unable to prevent a try for Stormers due to his upright tackle. N other than that, the match did not have many noticeable incidents, and the rest of the article focused on coaching and refereeing issues.

Additionally, there was mention of Connacht's win over Munster and the importance of the results for next season





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Ulster Rugby Stormers Andrea Piardi TMO Matteo Lipperini Lucas Violi Head Collision Yellow Card Match Officials Connacht Munster UPCOMING LEOIN ZAS DROVE FOR ULSTER's LINE

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