Ulster Rugby Team for Challenge Cup Final

The Ulster Rugby team for the Challenge Cup Final against Montpellier Hérault features key players returning from injury, including Robert Baloucoune and David McCann. Nick Timoney captains the team in the absence of Iain Henderson and Rob Herring.

Robert Baloucoune will make a first Ulster start since March against Montpellier Hérault in the Challenge Cup Final in Bilbao tomorrow. The Ireland star hasn’t played since picking up an injury in Ireland’s Guinness Six Nations Triple Crown clinching test against Scotland in March.

Ireland international flanker, Nick Timoney, captains the team in the continuing absence of Iain Henderson and Rob Herring. Good news too in that David McCann is passed fit following a recent knee injury to start at blindside flanker with Timoney at openside flanker and South African, Juarno Augustus at no8. Wallaby international Angus Bell starts at loosehead prop alongside Ireland internationals Tom Stewart and Tom O’Toole starting at hooker and tighthead prop.

In the second row, Harry Sheridan and Irish international, Cormac Izuchukwu, start in the forwards’ engine room. In the midfield centre pairing, Jude Postlethwaite starts at inside centre, while James Hume starts at outside centre. In the back three positions, top try-scorer Zac Ward starts on the left wing, with Baloucoune starting on the right wing. Michael Lowry starts at full-back, completing the starting XV.

In a strong bench, Murphy opts for a 5:3 split, with James McCormick, Eric O’Sullivan, Scott Wilson, Charlie Irvine and Bryn Ward the forward replacements. Montpellier Hérault v Ulster, EPCR Challenge Cup Final, Friday 22





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