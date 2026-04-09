Ulster Rugby Unveils Team for Challenge Cup Quarter-Final Clash Against La Rochelle

Richie Murphy has named the Ulster Rugby squad to face La Rochelle in the EPCR Challenge Cup quarter-final at Affidea Park in Belfast. The team includes key changes from the win over Ospreys, with Tom Stewart, Jack Murphy, and Zac Ward all starting. Jacob Stockdale switches to full-back, and Jude Postlethwaite returns from injury. The match takes place on Friday at 8 PM, live on Premier Sports and BBC Radio Ulster.

Richie Murphy has unveiled his selection for the highly anticipated EPCR Challenge Cup quarter-final clash between Ulster Rugby and La Rochelle , set to take place at Affidea Park in Belfast this Friday at 8:00 PM. The team shows a few strategic adjustments from their dominant Round of 16 victory against Ospreys, promising an exciting and competitive encounter against the formidable French side.

The changes introduced by Murphy aim to bolster Ulster's chances of progressing further in the tournament and securing a coveted spot in the semi-finals. Ulster's starting lineup reflects a blend of experience and dynamism, featuring several key players in crucial positions. Ireland international Tom Stewart is set to start at hooker, bringing his physicality and skill to the front row. Jack Murphy returns to the pivotal out-half position, adding his playmaking ability and tactical awareness to the backline. Zac Ward is brought in on the right-wing, providing pace and finishing prowess out wide. The inclusion of these players indicates Murphy's strategic approach to the match, with a focus on maximizing Ulster's strengths and capitalizing on any potential weaknesses in La Rochelle's defense. The front row, anchored by Wallaby loosehead prop Angus Bell and Irish international Tom O’Toole at tighthead, promises to deliver a strong platform at the scrum. Captain Iain Henderson leads the charge in the second row, partnering with Cormac Izuchukwu. Henderson's experience and leadership will be crucial in setting the tone for Ulster's performance. David McCann and Nick Timoney, both of whom scored tries in the previous match, retain their positions at blindside and openside flanker, respectively, ensuring continuity in the back row. South African forward Juarno Augustus starts at number eight, completing a dynamic and powerful back row unit. The half-back partnership sees Jack Murphy return at out-half, alongside scrum-half Nathan Doak, to provide a creative and organized presence. The midfield partnership of Stuart McCloskey and James Hume remains unchanged, signifying the coaches' confidence in their ability to dominate in the center of the pitch. Zac Ward slots in on the left wing, with Werner Kok on the right wing, adding pace and versatility to the back three. Ireland international Jacob Stockdale switches positions from right-wing to full-back, where he has played the majority of his minutes for Ulster this season, offering both attacking flair and defensive solidity from the back field. The replacements bench boasts a mix of experienced players and emerging talents, providing valuable options for Murphy to call upon during the match. Jude Postlethwaite, returning from a hand injury sustained against Edinburgh last month, provides further depth in the centers. Harry Sheridan is also back from suspension, adding additional options in the forwards. James McCormick, Sam Crean, Scott Wilson, Harry Sheridan, and Bryn Ward provide forward cover, while Conor McKee, Jake Flannery, and Jude Postlethwaite cover the backline. This demonstrates the depth and strength of the squad and positions Ulster Rugby well for a competitive showing in this important fixture against La Rochelle. Ulster will be looking to secure a victory in the quarter-final match to advance in the tournament, and fans are enthusiastic. The team is ready for the exciting encounter





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Ulster Rugby La Rochelle Challenge Cup Rugby Team Selection Tom Stewart Jack Murphy Jacob Stockdale Affidea Park

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