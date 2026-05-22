Ulster's attack coach Mark Sexton clearly prioritises a possession game, which can offer more opportunities to dangerous wide men. When it goes wrong, high turnover counts and inefficiency inside the 22 has cost Ulster in important fixtures. Frustrating defeats to the Scarlets, Connacht and Ospreys saw them miss out on a top-eight spot. Ulster fans will be hoping Robert Baloucoune can reproduce the form that made him such a hit for Ireland in the Six Nations.

Ulster 's Zac Ward is top of the URC for kicks in play and try assists – and a big performance in Bilbao could yield long-overdue silverware.

Ulster's attack coach Mark Sexton clearly prioritises a possession game, which can offer more opportunities to dangerous wide men. When it goes wrong, high turnover counts and inefficiency inside the 22 has cost Ulster in important fixtures. Frustrating defeats to the Scarlets, Connacht and Ospreys saw them miss out on a top-eight spot. Ulster fans will be hoping Robert Baloucoune can reproduce the form that made him such a hit for Ireland in the Six Nations.

Ulster were fourth of 16 URC teams for total carries, fourth for metres gained, third for defenders beaten and fifth for both tries and points scored. By contrast, they kicked the least often of any team in the league this year. They want the ball and have the ability to do plenty with it. Of course, to get possession out wide in advantageous positions, Ulster will need something approaching parity up front.

Montpellier have a strong pack but the northern province did overcome a set of powerful forwards in the semi-final when beating Exeter. Their top-performing forward carriers that day – Juarno Augustus (53 metres made), Tom Stewart (40m) and Tom O'Toole (three defenders beaten) – are all in action on Friday. For all the talk of wide threats and a stronger pack, there is an argument that Ulster's most important player is wearing number nine.

Despite the team kicking the least of all URC teams, Nathan Doak leads individual players for kicks in play. Of 373 Ulster kicks this season, he has been responsible for 147. He also leads the league in try assists with 11. More often than not, Doak dictates both where Ulster play and what options they take when in favourable positions.

Against a side expected to bring plenty of power and set-piece dominance, he will play a significant role in forcing those threats away from Ulster's line. As for Montpellier, they have been out of Irish audiences' sights after missing out on this year's Champions Cup – their Challenge Cup victory over Connacht being an exception. That lack of familiarity should not hide their quality. In this year's Top 14, Montpellier have conceded the fewest points while scoring the third most.

An effective combination has them second in the league. They are happier to kick than Ulster are, but the French team also enjoy holding on to the ball. They have the third-highest percentage for possession among French sides (52.9 per cent) to go with the third-best territory figure (51.8 per cent)





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Ulster Zac Ward Robert Baloucoune Nathan Doak Montpellier Challenge Cup Bilbao URC

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