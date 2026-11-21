The final Cop31 draft released in Turkey excludes fossil fuel references, alarming delegates and threatening a global climate setback.

The latest draft of the United Nations climate agreement released in Turkey omits any reference to fossil fuels, sparking immediate controversy among global delegates. Turkish Environment Minister Murat Kurum presented the text in the early hours of Sunday morning as the chief co-president of the Cop31 conference in Antalya.

This critical development occurs while the summit is in double overtime, far beyond its originally scheduled Friday conclusion. The absence of specific language targeting coal, oil, and gas represents a significant departure from recent international climate commitments.

Also read Cop31 in Antalya: Climate Science Warnings Clash with Political Deadlocks and Funding Disputes

Draft Mechanism And Procedural Urgency

The proposal issued by Murat Kurum demands immediate attention from negotiating teams, granting them only approximately three hours to review the text. This tight deadline precedes what may become the summit's final plenary session, where member states will vote to accept, reject, or express reservations regarding the document.

Organizers of the conference express growing concern that the delay has caused many delegates to depart Antalya prematurely. There is a fear that insufficient personnel remain in the room to achieve the near-unanimous consensus required to approve the agreement.

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Stakeholder Positions And Industry Influence

The draft text explicitly includes a goal to support carbon capture technology, a mechanism heavily favored by the oil and gas industry. It sets a specific target to capture, reuse, and store one billion metric tons of carbon dioxide. This provision aims to assist industrial polluters who struggle to transition to renewable energy sources.

Panama has formally vowed to object to the final agreement due to these omissions. Environment Minister Juan Carlos Navarro accused the proceedings of being held hostage by a petroleum mafia, demanding urgent reforms to the negotiation process.

Experts warn that carbon capture could serve as a justification for continued investment in fossil fuels rather than driving genuine emissions reductions. Rachel Cleetus of the Union of Concerned Scientists stated that limiting climate overshoot requires rapidly phasing out fossil fuels without exception.

Electrification Goals And Climate Risks

The agreement includes Turkey's electrification strategy, requiring nations to raise electricity's share of total final energy consumption to thirty-five percent by 2035. This goal currently stands at approximately twenty-one percent and involves switching transportation and industrial production from gas and coal to electric power.

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Climate activists argue this strategy is flawed unless the electricity is generated exclusively from renewable sources like wind and solar. Bill Hare of Climate Analytics cautioned that electrification powered by coal and gas fails to limit global warming effectively.

Financial Demands And Adaptation Needs

Climate-vulnerable nations are demanding clearer commitments to financial aid for adaptation purposes. While previous summits discussed tripling funding, no explicit financial baseline has ever been established. This lack of concrete finance contradicts urgent needs highlighted by recent disasters, such as deadly heatwaves in Europe and flooding in Nepal.

Harjeet Singh of the Satat Sampada Climate Foundation emphasized that climate impacts will not wait for political conversations. He criticized rich countries for offering dialogue instead of the necessary cash to help poorer nations adapt to a warming world.