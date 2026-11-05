UN Rapporteur Urges Ireland to Challenge Israel During EU Presidency

UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese calls on Ireland to use its EU presidency to stand up to Israel, citing grave human rights violations and urging decisive leadership to preserve international law.

UN Special Rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories, Francesca Albanese, has issued a stern appeal to the Irish government to demonstrate moral courage by leveraging its current leadership role within the European Union to confront Israel. Addressing the Oireachtas Committee on European Affairs on Tuesday, she urged Dublin to use the EU presidency as a platform to challenge policies she describes as systematically violating international law and inflicting severe harm on Palestinian civilians.

Albanese Details Atrocities in Prison System

During her testimony, Albanese made harrowing claims regarding the treatment of Palestinians held in Israeli detention facilities, alleging that inmates are subjected to rape by specially trained dogs. She stated that these canines were acquired from various European countries, thereby implicating EU member states in the supply chain of these tools of abuse. She argued that European entities are profiting from the sale of dogs used to terrorize and harm detainees, a practice she condemned as abysmal and morally indefensible.

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Albanese emphasized that the current escalation represents a destructive intent aimed at destroying the living presence of the Palestinian people rather than solely targeting their physical extermination. She cited historical instances of violence dating back to 1948 and 1967 but described the contemporary situation as having reached a new magnitude of severity. She referenced testimonies of individuals who have endured torture and sexual violence, asserting that the goal is to break the spirit and existence of the community through sustained psychological and physical trauma.

Ireland Positioned as Key Actor for Change

The UN envoy explicitly called on the Irish government to use the EU presidency to convince other member states to decisively change their course if they wish to preserve the integrity of the international legal order. She described the Irish leadership position as a historic opportunity to demonstrate a commitment to international law that aligns with European values and principled leadership. Albanese argued that such a stance would not only uphold the rule of law but also serve as an inspiration for other nations to show similar spine in defending human rights.

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She characterized the EU as currently complicit in the colonization of what remains of Palestine, suggesting that the bloc's current trajectory supports policies that undermine global legal standards. By urging Ireland to take a firmer stance, she implied that Dublin has the potential to shift the momentum within the union toward a more robust defense of Palestinian rights and a rejection of actions that violate established norms of conduct between nations.

Devastating Human Cost and Casualty Figures

Albanese provided stark statistics to illustrate the scale of the devastation in the occupied Palestinian territories, noting that over three years, Israel has killed more than 74,500 Palestinians. This figure includes at least 21,700 children, which she calculated as an average of 20 children dying every day for 1,095 days. She described Gaza as lying in ruins, with families living among rubble, human remains, insects, rodents, and disease, while Israeli attacks and restrictions on humanitarian access continue unabated.

She highlighted that the population in Gaza is now confined to one third of its previously devastated land as Israel expands its control without restraint. The rapporteur warned that winter is approaching, exacerbating the dire conditions for civilians who are already struggling with a collapsing infrastructure and limited resources. She argued that the so-called ceasefire has not halted the genocide, with the humanitarian situation remaining beyond words in terms of its severity and humanitarian impact on the civilian population.

Political Risks and Future Governance Concerns

Speaking with considerable personal risk, Albanese disclosed that individuals had entered her home while her children were sleeping just one month ago, illustrating the dangers faced by those who speak out against powerful interests. She stated that she is risking her life and that of her family to tell the truth, emphasizing that those who denounce the current system are often the ones facing imprisonment or persecution. Her testimony serves as both a warning and a call to action for international bodies and governments to recognize the gravity of the situation.

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Furthermore, she expressed deep concern regarding proposals for externally imposed governance arrangements, such as those involving US President Donald Trump's Board of Peace. Albanese argued that these initiatives strike at the very heart of the Palestinian people's inalienable right to self-determination. She concluded by asserting that the United States and Israel have been allowed to cannibalize international law over the past three years, seeking to replace the rule of law with their own rule of lawlessness, a trend she urged the European Union to decisively reverse.