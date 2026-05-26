Una Healy Returns to the Six O'Clock Show on Virgin Media

Una Healy, a former member of the girl group Girls Aloud, has rejoined the Six O'Clock Show on Virgin Media as a presenter alongside host Brian Dowling. Fans were thrilled to see her return, and she expressed her delight in being back in the studio. The show also announced the addition of Arthur Gourounlian, who will be joining Brian as a host on the show this summer.

Una Healy returned to the Six O'Clock Show on Virgin Media as she will be stepping in to present a few shows alongside host Brian Dowling - fans loved seeing her back.

She was equally as delighted to be there, as at the start of yesterday's show Brian said: ‘I’m back, back, back people and I am all fired up because look who is with me, the one, the only, Una Healy. We have her all week. ’ She replied: ‘Brian, I am so delighted to be back in studio where it is nice and cool.

We have a great show lined up, so lash on the after sun and relax with us for the next hour. ’ As the show took to social media to share a video announcing Una's return, one fan wrote: ‘Looking stunning as always Una. ’ A number of different people have been stepping in to co-host the Six O'Clock Show alongside Brian Dowling following Katja Mia's departure from the programme to join 2FM.

It comes as Arthur Gourounlian is set to join husband Brian as a host on the Six O'Clock Show this summer. The couple will be teaming up to co-present the Virgin Media chat show a number of times over the coming months.

‘I love live TV, especially with dancing. I thrive on it. So I’m looking forward to it,’ said Dancing With The Stars judge Arthur.

‘We’ve done so many things together but we never hosted a TV show together so you never know what could happen. ’ Speaking to the Irish Sun, Brian joked: ‘I think I’m working on one of the gayest shows on television! ’ ‘It is the gayest show on television so cheers to that,’ Darren added.

‘It’s representation and I wish that when I was a 14-year-old boy turning on my TV that I saw two gay men just being themselves.





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