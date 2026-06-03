Una Healy Returns with New Music After Three-Year Hiatus

Irish singer Una Healy has released her new music after a three-year hiatus. She has been writing in the studio with lots of ideas coming to her head. Her first track, Beating Heart, is a dance song that has been labelled 'the song of the summer' by listeners online.

Irish singer Una Healy has released her new music after a three-year hiatus. She has been writing in the studio with lots of ideas coming to her head.

Her first track, Beating Heart, is a dance song that has been labelled 'the song of the summer' by listeners online. Healy is proud of her new work and says it's a feel-good summer anthem. She has also been inspired by her children, Aoife Belle and Tadhg, and says they are her entire world. Healy is a busy person and thrives in the chaos and madness of day-to-day life.

She has a full schedule and is preparing to release her new music. She has been working on her new skincare collab with No7 and has been inspired musically and lyrically. Healy is excited to perform her new track, Beating Heart, on stage and has a few shows coming up, including headlining two Pride festivals. She has also been performing with Luke Thomas and the Swing Cats and Irish Women in Harmony.

Healy's new music is a mix of different genres and she is excited to share it with her fans. She says songwriting is a way for her to express herself and that her songs are all universal feelings that people can relate to. Healy is a talented singer-songwriter and her new music is sure to be a hit





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Una Healy New Music Beating Heart Dance Song Song Of The Summer

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