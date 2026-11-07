Unaccompanied Learner Driver Disqualified After M50 Pursuit

Devidas Pilypas sentenced for dangerous M50 chase. Three-year ban and €2,000 charity payment ordered for unaccompanied learner driver who led Gardaí on high-speed pursuit.

Devidas Pilypas, a twenty-two-year-old learner driver from Dublin, has been handed a three-year driving disqualification and ordered to pay €2,000 to Spinal Injuries Ireland following a dangerous 15-minute pursuit on the M50 motorway. The young driver pleaded guilty to two counts of endangerment and one count of dangerous driving during proceedings at the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court on August 26th, 2024. His actions, described by the court as a moment of madness, placed numerous innocent motorists and pedestrians at significant risk of severe injury or death.

M50 Pursuit Details and Traffic Hazards

Gardaí in an unmarked patrol car initially observed a black Audi swerving between lanes and undertaking their vehicle on local roads. When officers activated blue lights and signaled for the Audi to pull over, Pilypas ignored the instruction and accelerated away. The vehicle stopped briefly on the Old Bawn Road, where a garda approached to speak with the driver. Pilypas suddenly accelerated at speed, forcing the garda to take evasive action to avoid being struck.

Also read Toni Atanasov Jailed 10 Years for 10.5 Million Euro Cocaine Haul in Ireland

The subsequent chase lasted fifteen minutes across local roads and the M50 motorway, characterized by excessive speeds and reckless lane changes. During the pursuit, oncoming traffic was frequently forced to take evasive maneuvers to avoid collisions. At the Firhouse Road near Dodder Valley Park, a woman crossing at a pedestrian light had to jump onto the footpath to escape being hit, as Pilypas failed to slow down despite having a green light for his direction.

On the M50 southbound, Pilypas cut across three lanes of traffic before appearing to take the exit at Junction 12. He then swerved back onto the motorway, causing a truck to brake sharply. Shortly after, at the Junction 12 northbound entrance, he drove directly at another road user, forcing that driver to mount the footpath to avoid a collision. The pursuit finally ended on the Ballycullen Road after police deployed a stinger device to disable the vehicle.

Advertisement

Arrest, Cooperation, and Legal Context

Following the stop, Pilypas was initially uncooperative and refused to be handcuffed. Gardaí were forced to use pepper spray before arresting him. He later became fully cooperative at the Garda station, making full admissions when interviewed. When asked if he felt he was in control of the car, he admitted he was only "about 50 per cent" in control. He holds a provisional licence, and the tax on the black Audi involved in the chase had expired.

The investigating garda noted that Pilypas was cooperative post-arrest and stated that the behavior was a "moment of madness" lasting fifteen minutes. The garda suggested the actions may have been triggered by the stress of driving on a provisional licence with expired tax. Pilypas has no previous convictions and had not previously come to Garda attention. His defense counsel emphasized his early guilty plea and the contents of a probation report in his favor.

Court Ruling and Sentencing Consequences

Defense counsel argued for a suspended sentence, acknowledging that the offense ordinarily warrants custody but citing Pilypas's background and acceptance of responsibility. Judge Sheahan ruled that the behavior constituted serious offending, noting the devastating impact such actions can have on society and the innocent people put at risk. She emphasized the severity of endangering motorists and pedestrians during the high-speed chase.

The judge imposed a two-year sentence, suspended in full for two years under strict conditions. A key condition requires Pilypas to make a financial contribution of €2,000 to Spinal Injuries Ireland within six months of the sentencing date. In addition to the suspended sentence, the judge disqualified Pilypas from driving for three years. This ruling reflects the court's stance on dangerous driving committed by unaccompanied learners on public roads.