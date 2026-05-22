Uncharted TV show features BoyzLife star's near-death experience with actor son Jay

The BoyzLife star and his actor son Jay signed up for a show called Uncharted with Ray Goggins on RTÉ. They nearly died while filming the show in Uganda due to a bad snowstorm.

The BoyzLife star and his actor son Jay signed up for Uncharted with Ray Goggins, and Keith says it will be entertaining television for RTÉ viewers as they nearly died while filming.

The show sees the former special forces soldier take well-known Irish faces on extreme outdoor expeditions through some of the most remote and unforgiving environments on Earth, to push their limits and spark real personal growth. Keith told RSVP Live: "Myself and Jay are part of a show called Uncharted on RTÉ, and I think our episode is coming out in the next few weeks.

". "That’s going to be entertaining television, let me tell you, because we nearly died on a couple of occasions on that mountain. ". "We climbed Mount Stanley in Uganda, and got hit by a very bad snowstorm when we were at 4800 metres.

It’ll be nail biting television and that’ll be out in a few weeks. I think it will be something very interesting for the Irish audience.

" He feels very lucky to continue the band’s legacy with ex-Boyzone band member Brian McFadden in BoyzLife: "I’m very, very lucky that the shows I do day-to-day with Brian McFadden in BoyzLife keep me extremely busy," he said. "We do between 130 and 160 shows a year and we have been doing that now for ten years, apart from Covid, which was a bit of a disaster.

"The brand of BoyzLife has just grown so big now, unfortunately not as much in Ireland, but such is life. " He mentioned: "What I’m doing now is very fulfilling for me, but at the same time, I started off in a band called Boyzone. " We are getting the opportunity to come back together for two nights on a massive stage in London and it’s just going to be a massive celebration.

Keith is feeling some nerves but is confident he and his bandmates will slip back into the old days of Boyzone in no time: "We haven’t been together on stage in I think 8 or 9 years, so it’ll be a little bit strange.

"But all of that will subside once we have two or three days in rehearsals, which we start next week, and once we get into rehearsals we’ll fit back into where we belong. "We’ll reminisce with each other and have a laugh. There might be a couple of tears, a couple of emotions – we’ll talk about Stephen no doubt.

"We’ll put a great show together and hopefully everybody will love what we do.





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Uncharted Boyzlife Irish TV Irish Faces Extreme Outdoor Expeditions Push Personal Growth Celebrate Legacy Boyzone Reunion Stephen London Stage

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