Understanding and Managing Urinary Incontinence in Women: A Comprehensive Guide

This article provides a detailed look at urinary incontinence in women, discussing the different types, causes, and treatment options. Dr. Orla Conlon, a consultant gynaecologist, offers insights into the physical and psychological impact of this common condition, emphasizing the importance of seeking help and managing symptoms.

Urinary incontinence, a condition often whispered about, significantly impacts women across all age groups. Many women discreetly adapt their lives, avoiding certain exercises, opting for dark clothing, and relying on daily pads to manage unexpected leaks. This can extend to avoiding intimacy due to leakage during intercourse, leading to relationship challenges. The psychological toll is substantial, as anxiety and fear of leakage can lead to social isolation and a diminished quality of life. The subject is finally gaining public awareness. Dr. Orla Conlon, a consultant gynaecologist, sheds light on the intricacies of this widespread issue.

Dr. Conlon explains that urinary incontinence primarily manifests in two forms. Urinary stress incontinence arises from physical activities like exercise, coughing, sneezing, or standing up, when urine leaks involuntarily. This type typically relates to issues with the pelvic floor muscles, which support the bladder and urethra. While often associated with the postpartum period, it can occur during pregnancy as well. Menopause is another significant factor, due to the natural weakening of the pelvic floor muscles from reduced estrogen levels, leading to changes in vaginal tissue. Increased pressure on the bladder from heavy periods, fibroids, ovarian cysts, or an enlarged uterus can also contribute to stress incontinence.

The second type, urge incontinence, is characterized by an overactive bladder, which becomes more prevalent with age and can also be triggered by menopause. The bladder nerves become overly sensitive, causing the urge to urinate even when the bladder isn't full. This results in difficulty holding urine and frequent leaks. Overactive bladders can be linked to other health concerns, such as diabetes, neurological conditions, and recurrent urinary tract infections (UTIs). UTIs can exacerbate symptoms, causing more frequent or severe leakage.

Menopause plays a crucial role in bladder health, as the vaginal tissue and bladder lining thin, narrowing the urethra. These conditions can cause urinary retention, where the bladder doesn't empty completely, creating an environment ripe for UTIs. UTIs are especially concerning for women in their 70s and 80s, as they can lead to serious complications such as sepsis, and cause confusion and disorientation.

There is a strong correlation between vaginal or uterine prolapse and incontinence, Dr. Conlon explains. Prolapse occurs when the uterus descends into the vagina, in some severe cases even protruding from the body, known as procidentia. This can result from childbirth, especially vaginal deliveries involving large babies, vacuum extraction, or prolonged labor. It can also occur after C-sections. If the bladder falls down into the vagina, women may need to change positions to fully empty their bladder, a practice known as double voiding.

Further, the bladder can be damaged if not emptied frequently. This is particularly prevalent among young girls who avoid school restrooms. Interstitial cystitis, or inflammation of the bladder, is also more common in younger women. This causes a burning sensation during or after urination, and the treatment centers around pain management. Dr. Conlon emphasizes the bladder's sensitive nature and stresses the importance of regular emptying to maintain its normal function. When the bladder malfunctions, it has a cascading effect on overall health.

Dr. Orla Conlon is the Medical Director of Marble Arch Health. Visit marblearchhealth.com or IG: @drorlaconlon for more information. To read the full article, pick up a copy of RSVP, on shelves now





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Urinary Incontinence Women's Health Pelvic Floor Menopause Bladder Health

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