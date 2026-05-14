United Nations Farah and Tala Mousa Win Earth Prize for Innovative Rubble Reduction Method in Gaza

Farah and Tala Mousa, two young women from Gaza, have been named the winners of the Earth Prize for their innovative method of reducing rubble in their region. Their method involves collecting rubble, crushing large chunks in a simple machine, and transforming it into material for reconstruction. This method not only addresses an environmental issue but also empowers communities and supports sustainable rebuilding.

United Nations Farah and Tala Mousa, who live in a tent and have been displaced multiple times due to their home being bombed, have been named the winners of the Earth Prize , a prestigious award for young innovators.

Their innovative method of reducing rubble in Gaza involves collecting rubble, crushing large chunks in a simple machine, and transforming it into material for reconstruction. This method not only addresses an environmental issue but also empowers communities and supports sustainable rebuilding. The sisters expressed their gratitude and optimism about the wider adoption of their method, stating that it is simple, low-cost, and adaptable, especially in conflict and disaster zones.

The Earth Prize is awarded by The Earth Foundation, a non-profit organization based in Geneva, and this year's winners were chosen among students aged 13-19 from around the world. The European winner for 2022 was a student from the UK who developed a biodegradable plastic that breaks down safely while releasing catalysts to help remove microplastics from the environment.

The text highlights the challenges faced by Farah and Tala Mousa, who study the curriculum by themselves and take exams remotely due to the ongoing conflict in Gaza





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Earth Prize Farah And Tala Mousa Innovative Method Of Reducing Rubble Rubble Reduction In Gaza Biodegradable Plastic Removing Microplastics From The Environment

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